If you grew up in the late ‘90s or early ‘00s, you almost definitely dreamed about having a pet/sidekick like Stitch from 2002’s Lilo & Stitch. Yes, he was animated and not real and an alien and not exactly well-behaved, but so cute. And so fun to hang around. Plus, he can surf. For all of us who wished Stitch was our best friend and also real, it’s so exciting to see that Lilo & Stitch is getting a live-action remake, and Stitch is as adorable as you could want if the first look is to be believed. Here’s everything else we know so far.

Lilo & Stitch live-action remake has been in the works for years.

The original Lilo & Stitch animated movie from 2002 followed an orphaned Hawaiian girl named Lilo who lived with her stressed out teenaged sister Nani on the island of Kaua’i. Nani worried about Lilo being lonely, and took her to an animal shelter to pick out a pet. She found Stitch, an aggressive, genetically-altered alien from the island of Turo who escaped exile and ended up in the shelter. They get into all sorts of adventures and trouble before eventually realizing they are “ohana,” or family. The live-action remake was first announced back in 2018, but has seen several delays in filming due to the pandemic and other issues before finally beginning shooting in May 2023. The live-action version is expected to follow the same storyline as the original. Lilo and Stitch getting into shenanigans, cosmic kidnapping, and lots of time with ohana in Hawaii.

Stitch looks so cute in the newly released set photos.

Now that filming has officially gotten underway on the island of Oahu, fans have been treated to the first glimpse of the live-action version of Stitch in a TikTok captured by @paulinapullara. And after some concerns from fans that the adorable little alien might get a bad makeover (as many believe happened with Flounder and Scuttle from The Little Mermaid), we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Because a photo taken from the set sees a very adorable little Stitch driving around in his own convertible. Looking annoyed but very much like himself. Phew.

New faces and returning cast for Lilo & Stitch.

Newcomer Maia Kealoha will play young Lilo, while Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch in the original, will bring voice to our favorite little alien again in the live-action remake. Nani, who was voiced by Tia Carrere in the original, will be played by Hawaiian actress Sydney Agudong, but Carrere will be back as social worker Mrs. Kekoa. Meanwhile Stitch’s creator Dr. Jumba will be brought to life by Zach Galifianakis and CIA agent Bubbles will be played by Courtney B. Vance.

When will the live-action Lilo & Stitch premiere?

It was previously reported that the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch would arrive on Disney+ in June 2024, but Disney has not yet confirmed a release date. Considering all the delays, we might be waiting a little while before we see the newest versions of Lilo and adorable little Stitch.