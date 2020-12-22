Lizzo's Mom Had The Cutest Reaction To Her Christmas Present

To show her appreciation to her personal superhero and #1 cheerleader, Lizzo gave her mother a new car for Christmas and her emotional reaction to the incredible gift will give you goosebumps.

Over the weekend, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a video of the sweet moment she gifted her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, a black Audi SUV, decorated with a big red bow. "OK, Merry Christmas, mommy! Open your eyes," Lizzo said to her mom. And once she did, Johnson-Jefferson immediately started crying. "Oh my God! You see these things on television and you never expect them to happen to yourself," her mother said.

In her Instagram caption, the 32-year-old star reflected on the passing of her father, the hardships of her family, and how she wished to provide for them one day. "Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family," Lizzo captioned the video posted on Dec. 20. "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all."

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was born in Detroit and grew up in Houston. The singer has previously opened up about how she struggled after her father's death in 2009. "I was depressed, I didn’t have a purpose – I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician, or anything," she shared during an interview with CBS This Morning earlier this year. The year her father died, Lizzo shared in a tweet that she had been living in her car and "cried" herself to sleep on Thanksgiving.

Lizzo, of course, ultimately found her purpose and has gone on to bless us with so many iconic songs in the past year, like "Love Hurts," "Juice," and "Good As Hell." And now she's blessed us with a sweet, behind-the-scenes family moment that would make anyone feel a little emotional.