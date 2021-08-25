Lizzo's Reaction To What Her & Chris Evans' Baby Would Look Like Was Just The Best

The epic love story of Chris Evans and Lizzo continues. After a few years of flirty tweets and DMs, the singer hilariously “announced” that she was pregnant with his child, AKA “Lil America.” And even though she is just kidding around, just the thought that this could happen is too exciting for words. Not just for fans either. Lizzo has reacted to a viral TikTok predicting what that baby would look like. Face it we all want to know. Even Lizzo. Maybe even Chris Evans.

The pregnancy jokes were first started by Lizzo herself at the end of July, when she posted a video on TikTok explaining that she had an announcement to make about something she had been trying to keep “personal and private between me and the father of my child.” She went on to say, “But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America.”

Naturally, this sparked everyone’s curiosity and excitement, including Captain America himself. After getting the exciting news that he was going to be a daddy to Lizzo’s baby, Evans sent her a private message on Twitter that she shared with her fans on TikTok reading, “Hi just heard about our little bundle of joy! My mother will be so happy lol.” She captioned the video “Guess what besties? We secured the child support bag!”

Chris Evans responds to Lizzo’s baby news.

Now that we know the baby’s parents and grandparents are so excited, people are ready to move on to what this bundle of joy is going to look like. Enter TikTok user @maryscartoons, who predicted what their baby would look like using a digital drawing. Spoiler alert: the child was a daughter and she was very beautiful. It was magical to watch. Almost as magical as watching Lizzo herself watch, because she was into it. Also Lizzo was showing off her “baby bump” in the video as an added bonus.

Lizzo was very much into predicting what her baby with Chris Evans would look like.

Fans loved it, of course. No word yet on whether Chris Evans watched the video but if he did, I’m sure he’ll let Lizzo know. The two of them have been messaging back and forth since the singer first sent him a DM in 2019, although she admitted in an interview on the Spout podcast that they haven’t actually met in person. “I mean, this all kind of started during the pandemic and we just all want to make sure we’re being safe, but he did say he will come to a show so fingers crossed,” Lizzo admitted. I guess we’ll have to wait a bit longer for that baby, guys.