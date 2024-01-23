Netflix is rolling out a brand new season of its addictive reality series Love is Blind. Set in Charlotte, North Carolina this time around, Season 6 introduces us to a new group of single men and women looking for love in the pods, ranging in age from 25 to 37. We can expect to meet flight attendants, financial consultants, executives, and a mom. That’s right, we’ll meet Love is Blind’s first cast member who’s a single parent in Season 6.

In the first official trailer for Love is Blind Season 6, we meet Jessica Vestal, a 29-year-old executive assistant and proud single mom who talks openly about prioritizing her daughter. “I have a daughter, she’s the most important part of my life,” she says in a short clip of her in the pods. In another “meet the cast” promo video, Jessica says that her future partner would “have to have the understanding that my daughter, and possibly even our future children, will always come first.”

On her Instagram, Jessica shares lots of photos and videos with her daughter, Autumn, and about motherhood in general. In a recent post referring to her Love is Blind casting, Jessica said, “Moms need love too.” She also posted her Love is Blind cast photo with the caption, “Let the stepfather hunting begin 😉❤️.”

Love is Blind fans are pumped to meet a single mom in Season 6. “Single mommy club yay 😍looking for love rooting for you can't wait to see this journey,” one fan commented on Jessica’s Instagram post. “I was so excited to see a mother on the show!! Can’t wait to see how this plays out! You’re already a fav,” another said. “I have always wanted to see a single mom on this show LETS GO!!!!!” one more commented.

In Season 6, which is hosted again by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Netflix says in its synopsis that “the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

The first six episodes of Season 6 premiere on Feb. 14, so we’ll have to wait to see if Love is Blind’s first single mom finds love in the pods and if it lasts in the real world. Three more episodes from Season 6 will premiere on Feb. 21, two more will air on Feb. 28, and the Season 6’s finale will drop on March 6. So fill up your gold goblets and prep your group chats because some juicy reality TV is coming our way.