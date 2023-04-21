Note: Lots of spoilers for Love is Blind Season 4 are ahead.
Season 4 of Love is Blind has come to close after a few happily ever afters for our favorite couples (Tiffany and Brett 4ever), a big dose of heartbreak for Micah and Paul, and plenty of annoying baby questions from host Vanessa Lachey. For a reality show that’s all about love, Love is Blind also focuses heavily on family dynamics, and viewers probably picked up a parenting lesson or two while watching this season. Whether you learned exactly what to do, or maybe what not to do, lessons are lessons, right?
If you haven’t seen Netflix’s hit dating show, the couples on LIB meet and go on dates in “pods” where they can hear each other but not see what the other person looks like. They get engaged sight unseen, then finally meet, take a brief vacay together, and then move in together and start meeting the fam. That means you see plenty of good, bad, and downright ugly family moments play out on screen. In general, the families are surprisingly loving and supportive, even if they’re a little hesitant about the whole my-kid-just-got-engaged-on-reality-TV process. But alas, not all parents are perfect, and viewers do see the contestants deal with all kinds of parental conflict.
Fortunately, Love is Blind Season 4 was mostly filled with happy families, and even in the contestants’ rough moments with their moms and dads, there’s a little something to learn.
So, whether you pocketed a little piece of advice you heard this season or saw some great examples of how not to parent, viewers certainly got an intimate look into these families’ lives. Now, when will we meet the families of Season 5?