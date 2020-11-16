Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's oldest child, Luna, appears to be exploring her artistic side. In a hilarious new Instagram post, Luna gave Teigen a makeover that you need to see ASAP. It's a lot, and Teigen's reaction to the makeup is absolutely great.

The mom of two took to Instagram on Sunday night where she shared her new look, courtesy of her 4-year-old daughter. In the series of photos and videos, Luna can be seen brushing silver powder onto Teigen's face, putting lipstick on her mouth, and doing the same to her dad. Her face has an expression of extreme focus — you can tell that she is very into her work and determined to do a good job. But Teigen's expressions are just as good. The mom of two looks both pleased with her daughter's work and a little apathetic to be covered in metallic silver. But she easily pulls off the futuristic, hybrid robot and tin man look. "I don't f—ing know, just swipe," Teigen captioned the series.

Teigen isn't the only person supportive of Luna's artistic endeavors — her famous friends and followers took to the comments to encourage Luna's creative expression. "This is too cute!" Paris Hilton commented. "I can't wait to have a daughter one day."

"Can she come over?" actress and Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna asked. "I think this could be my lewk for the next Real Housewives of Beverly Hills event. I'm serious."

It's very possible that Luna could have a future career expressing her creativity — whether that's doing makeup or something else. Just last year, Teigen revealed that Luna wants to "be a painter and do nails" when she grows up. And in 2018, Teigen told Entertainment Tonight that Luna is obsessed with makeup. "Every single time I'm doing my makeup I have to put her on the counter next to the sink and we're doing it together," she said. "She really loves [it]."

This makeup application is just practice for her future career, whether she's painting a canvas, painting someone's face, or painting nails.