MGK Shared An Emotional Tweet After Dedicating Song To “Wife” & “Unborn Child”

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance to two special people in his life. On Sunday, the 32-year-old musician performed his song, “Twin Flame,” and told the audience he wrote it for his “wife,” Megan Fox, and their “unborn child.”

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he said at the beginning of his performance. In between the lyrics, he added, “and this is for our unborn child,” followed by the sound of a heartbeat.

Shortly after his performance on Sunday, the rapper tweeted that it “broke my heart to sing the end of that song.”

“i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight,” he added in follow-up tweets. “it’s a full blood moon and an eclipse tonight…magic.”

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, proposed to Fox in January 2022 and they sealed the moment by drinking each other's blood. “So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood,” Fox said in the April 2022 interview with Glamour UK. “It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Although Fox and Baker have not publicly announced they tied the knot, MGK’s shout-out on Sunday had many speculating that the couple recently upgraded their status to marriage and may have also have a baby on the way. “WAIT MGK & MEGANFOXmarried????? Pregnant???? Oh my,” one person tweeted. Another tweeted, “meganfox is pregnant w mgk’s kid and they’re married???? why am i finding out about this on nbc wtf.”

MGK shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 12, with his ex, Emma Cannon. Fox has three children Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

And while they haven’t addressed the recent speculation about their relationship, Fox and Baker reportedly want to start a family together. “They want to get married and eventually have more kids,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling.”

Their schedules are surely no less busy these days. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two lovebirds.