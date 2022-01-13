A Guide To Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Blended Family

On Jan. 11, Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) and Megan Fox announced their engagement on Instagram. Baker posted a video of a glittering emerald and diamond ring on Fox’s finger while the actress posted a three-camera video of Baker’s proposal under a beautiful banyan tree. The couple have been an item for a year and a half, and have become known for their double dates with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. And, like Barker and Kardashian, the union of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox will create a blended family. Here’s what you need to know about the newly engaged couple’s children from previous relationships.

Megan Fox has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green

Fox and Green’s tumultuous relationship began in 2004 when Green was 30 and Fox was just 18. Their story involves a broken engagement, a marriage, two divorce filings in five years, and three sons. In addition to the three sons they share, Fox and Green also spent years in a custody battle with Green’s ex-wife and former 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil over custody of Marcil and Green’s son, Kassius (now almost 20), which they eventually lost.

Mostly, Fox’s kiddos stay out of the spotlight — neither she nor Green post many pictures of them — though the three are not opposed to crashing the occasional Zoom interview (as they did last summer with Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie). And before you ask, yes: Fox described having three boys as “Like UFC Fight Night all day every day” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. But she also said her boys were “best friends.”

Noah Shannon Green, 9

Noah was born Sept. 27, 2012, though his parents did not announce his arrival until months later. “We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home, but I would like to release this myself before others do,” she wrote on Facebook in late November of that year. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love.”

The most recent photograph Fox has shared of her boys dates to 2019, when she and then husband Brian Austin Green took the family to Disneyland. Noah is sitting nearest Fox.

Noah has gained some media attention for his penchant of wearing dresses from time to time. In 2019, Fox told the women of The Talk that he was teased and temporarily deterred from doing so at school. “I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone says,” she said, and it apparently worked: Noah went back to class in a dress and even though the boys laughed at him he responded, according to Fox, “but I don’t care; I love dresses too much.”

She also said that he enjoyed designing his own outfits and shared that he would sometimes choose outfits for her, describing him as “very talented but still 6,” so the outfits weren’t all winners.

Bodhi Ransom Green, 7

Bodhi was born Feb. 12, 2014. Fox announced his name on an episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, describing him as “the little chubby one.” Like his brothers, Bodhi has lived a very private life.

Bodhi in 2015, age 1.

Journey River Green, 5

Journey was born on Aug. 4, 2016, just about one year after Fox filed for divorce from Green the first time. In fact, when Fox’s baby bump was visible on the red carpet for the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in May 2016, fans were unsure whether Green was the father. But the couple stayed together for another four years before Fox filed for divorce from Green for a second (and presumably final) time in 2020.

Like his brothers, Journey has grown up out of the public eye.

Fox and infant Journey in 2016.

Machine Gun Kelly has one child

Baker has been a father for most of his adult life: he was just 19 years old when he welcomed his first and only child with ex Emma Cannon, of whom little is known. The pair, do, however, appear to be on amicable terms. In a 2013 Instagram post, Baker wished Cannon a happy Mother’s Day, describing her as “the best mother I’ve seen first hand.”

Casie Colson Baker, 12

Casie attended the American Music Awards with her dad back in November.

Casie was born July 23, 2009, three years before Baker’s debut album Lace Up. Though Casie has spent her life making absolutely adorable appearances on her famous dad’s Instagram (“sword fighting” on Father’s Day, vacationing in Utah, or just marveling at how grown up she’s become), and has even accompanied him to awards shows and red carpet events (most recently the American Music Awards), she, too, has kept a relatively low profile. A New York Times profile of Baker suggests Casie lives with her mom in Cleveland (Baker attended high school outside of Cleveland in Shaker Heights, Ohio).

Combining families is no small feat, but it’s clear there’s going to be plenty of love to go around. “With every kid,” Fox said in to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”