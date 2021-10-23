A Guide To Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Blended Family

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are getting married! After nearly a year of dating, Barker got down on one knee at a beach in California and popped the question. Since they both have pretty famous families, it’s clear Kardashian and Barker’s blended family will be big, but so filled with love.

This will be the first time that Kardashian will say “I do,” while Barker has been married two previous times. This is certainly exciting for the couple, but also for their respective families, who have all expressed their happiness for them and their engagement. In case you’re just a little lost on who’s who, here’s what you need to know.

Kourtney Kardashian Has Three Children With Ex, Scott Disick

Kardashian and Disick have welcomed three children together. From rough break-ups to exciting family moments, like giving birth on TV, most of their relationship was documented throughout the course of the 14 years that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was on air. Cameras also captured how much Kardashian loves her role as a mom to her three kids.

Mason Disick, 11

Kardashian gave birth to her oldest child and first-born grandchild of Kris Jenner, Mason Dash Disick, in December 2009, pulling him out while KUWTK cameras documented her labor. Mason is your typical pre-teen. He enjoys being a big brother to his younger siblings and likes social media — even if that means starting secret accounts behind his mom’s back.

Penelope Disick, 9

Kardashian welcomed her only daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, in July 2012.

The little girl loves posing for photos on her mom’s Instagram feed, hanging out with her cousins, and has even started learning how to play the drums from her step-dad-to-be. “When she wants to learn then or learn something new I like being there to fill that little space, that creative space in her head,” Barker told Nylon in September.

Reign Disick, 6

Kardashian’s youngest child, 6-year-old son, Reign Aston Disick, was born in Dec. 2012. The little boy loves dancing, “talking 24/7” according to his mom, and has even tried his hand at learning how to surf.

Travis Barker Has Three Kids With Ex-Wife, Shanna Moakler

Having a big family isn’t the only thing that Kardashian and her fiancé have in common. Barker was also the star of his own MTV reality show, Meet the Barkers, which first aired in 2005, documenting him raising his three kids with Shanna Moakler, his ex-wife and former Miss USA. Over the years, he’s often opened up about how much his kids mean to him.

Atiana De La Hoya, 22

Barker is the stepfather to 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya. Atiana was just 5 years old when Barker married Moakler, her mom, in 2004, according to Hollywood Life, and has since remained super close to the drummer.

De La Hoya has shown her support for the couple’s relationship by frequently commenting on Kardashian’s Instagram photos and even going on vacation with the family.

Landon Barker, 18

Barker’s only son, Landon Asher Barker, was just an infant when he appeared on Meet The Barkers, and has since grown up in the public eye.

Landon is following in his dad’s footsteps because he is also a musician and a social media star with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok.

Alabama Barker, 15

Moakler and Barker welcomed their daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, into the world in December 2005.

Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images

While she might only be 15, Alabama is somewhat of a social media celebrity, with 1.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 700,000 followers on Instagram. But most of all, Alabama is really supportive of her dad’s relationship with Kardashian. “Love u guys,” Alabama commented in the caption of Kardashian’s engagement announcement.

This is about to be one big blended family, but it’s nothing that the couple can’t handle. “I love being a dad,” Barker told Nylon in September. “I always say that’s my best...it’s better than any song I’ve ever made or any accomplishment I’ve ever had or I’ve done.”