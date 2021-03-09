Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Had The Sex Talk With Bentley & Yes, There Were Giggles

In a recent clip from an upcoming episode, Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout had the sex talk with her son Bentley and everyone should prepare themselves for how hilariously awkward things got. But don’t worry, the mom of three muscled through all of the giggling and squirming to make sure her 12-year-old son felt like he had a safe space to open up, a did a pretty impressive job of it.

Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney got down to the business of explaining sex to Bentley, who she shares with ex-partner Ryan Edwards, after he apparently asked her why boys and girls are taking Bible class separately. Bentley hilariously glanced at his mom and said, “Wait, is this what we have to talk about,” while Taylor laughed, setting a nice, relaxed tone for the serious talk.

In between the giggles, Maci soldiered on and asked her son if he knew about the anatomy of boys and girls, even correcting him when he referred to a penis as a “pecker.” From there she said, “so a penis goes inside a vagina,” at which point they all started giggling uncontrollably. Maci continued to explain, “The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo. And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection. I was 16 when I got pregnant with you.” Bentley and his mom were initially featured on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant.

When Maci started to explain hormonal responses to Bentley, she was careful to note that he might feel attracted to girls or boys. “Girls aren’t gonna be so weird pretty soon. You’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ Or boys, whatever you like,” she said. “It’s OK if you don’t like boys, I’m just saying if you do, I always include that because you can tell us anything. It’s gonna be OK.”

Taylor, who is the father of Bentley’s 4-year-old brother Maverick and 5-year-old sister Jayde with Maci, added, “We would rather you ask us questions, so we can give you the right information.” They finished the discussion by telling Bentley to ask questions, talk to them, and reminding him he’ll never be in trouble.

This conversation was clearly a little uncomfortable at first, but the family made it through. They kept it positive and opened the door for curiosity, something the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends when education kids about sex.

Bentley might have looked like he felt awkward, but he also looked like he was listening. And that’s all that really matters.