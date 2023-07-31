Madonna Says Her Kids' Support When She Was Hospitalized “Made All The Difference”

A month after Madonna was discharged from the hospital for a “serious bacterial infection,” the 64-year-old mother of six has shared a touching tribute to her children for supporting her “when the chips were down.”

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her 17-year-old son David and 26-year-old daughter Lourdes. “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me.”

Madonna, who is also mom to 22-year-old son Rocco, 17-year-old daughter Mercy James, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella, said her children’s love and support during her hospitalization “made all the difference.”

“I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” her post continued. “So did the love and support from my friends.”

On June 24, Madonna was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive; she reportedly had to be intubated for one night, according to Page Six. Guy Oseary, the singer’s longtime manager, shared on Instagram that Madonna had developed a “serious bacterial infection” that led to a “several day stay in the ICU.”

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary added at the time. She was discharged a few days later and continued her recovery at home, Entertainment Tonight reported last month.

In her most recent Instagram post, Madonna said she was “lucky” to be alive and shared a photo of a gift that her manager had given her.

“If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” she wrote. “A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️”

Madonna’s Celebration tour was set to start on July 15, but has been postponed and dates for the North American leg of the tour will be rescheduled. Earlier this month, she shared on Instagram that she’s focusing on her health and promised her fans she’ll be back performing ASAP.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” she wrote in a July 10 Instagram post. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”