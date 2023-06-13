Margot Robbie Made One Very Important Request For The Barbie Movie Set

When Margot Robbie first landed the coveted, titular role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie of the same name, she came in with one request. No, she didn’t ask for some outsized trailer or hit the director up with diva-like demands. The request was given in honor of Robbie’s own childhood spent “obsessed” with one particular piece of Barbie paraphernalia. Yes, she asked Gerwig to recreate Barbie’s Dreamhouse. And now we all owe her a debt of gratitude because this was what we wanted to see.

Robbie joined Barbie castmates Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon on The Kelly Clarkson Show for an episode dedicated to all things Barbie. When the four stars were asked by Clarkson if they played with Barbies as children, Ferrera admitted she did not. Rae said she played with the iconic dolls in secret because she didn’t want to look uncool. And Robbie made it clear that she did not care if she looked uncool. Because she was “obsessed” with Barbie and her Dreamhouse when she received it as a gift for Christmas. So much so that, when she landed the role and spoke to director Gerwig, she hit her up with a special request.

“I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that,” Robbie said she told the director. “Except I just have one favor. Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool, because that is my goal in life.”

Many of us remember the Barbie Dreamhouse, which continues to amaze kids and (perhaps) give them some outlandish ideas about what their house might look like some day. Complete with waterslide from the bedroom, as Robbie remembers, a rooftop patio, a private pool. Thank goodness for Robbie’s request, because now we can see it life-sized, on the big screen

No wonder the Barbies are all having perfect days every single day. They got to live in “just huge, real-life versions of the Dreamhouse” as Robbie told Clarkson. This is truly the dream.

After what feels like years of waiting, we will all get our chance to check out Barbie and her amazing Dreamhouse on July 21 when Barbie finally, finally hits theaters. We might not be the ones going down the slide from our bedroom to a pool, but thanks to Robbie we can see it on the big screen.