Mariah Carey's AppleTV+ Christmas Special Is Guaranteed To Get You In The Spirit

There is nothing that could possibly save this holiday season. Just kidding. Mariay Carey's Christmas special on AppleTV+ is obviously going to turn things around for all of us because she is the Queen of Christmas and even invited some other queens to celebrate with her.

In just one week, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will drop on the streaming service AppleTV+, and to get you in the spirit of things the trailer has now dropped. As everyone probably already knows, Mariah Carey has essentially become the official mascot for the holiday. Not just Christmas, mind you, but a magical Christmas. Her song "All I Want For Christmas" has been topping the holiday charts pretty much every year since she first released it in 1994. If the image of Carey in a red Santa-style dress smiling and singing doesn't fill you with a sense of calm and joy, you clearly haven't seen it enough times.

Fortunately her new Christmas special is set to drop on Friday Dec. 4, and the trailer sees not just Carey all decked out for the holidays and singing her heart out... there's also Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, and Tiffany Haddish acting as narrator of the piece.

Mariah Carey shared the trailer on her Twitter account with the message, "One week to go!" and naturally, a whole slew of Christmas tree emojis.

Mariah Carey's Christmas special is coming to AppleTV+

The sneak peek opens with Haddish reading from a big story book and announcing, "I've got a great story to tell you. 'Twas the night before Christmas and 2020 had been wrecked, so Santa decided that season couldn't be merry. Without the one and only Mariah Carey."

The singer herself then says, in her calm and soothing voice, "This Christmas we could all use a little magic." And that's just what she delivers.

One scene features Carey singing alongside Hudson and Grande, and now just take a moment to imagine how incredible that trio is going to sound. They are reportedly going to be singing a song called "Oh Santa," if you needed to know the name of your next favorite Christmas song which will coincidentally be featured on the soundtrack from the special. Also briefly featured in the special are Carey's 9-year-old twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, wearing festive outfits to match their mom.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will be available for streaming on AppleTV+ on Dec. 4, so set your calendars, bake some cookies, and prepare for the Queen of Christmas to end this year for us on a high note.