Looking serene and, dare I say, full of joy in a recent Instagram post, organization guru and founder of the famed KonMari system Marie Kondo announced she's pregnant with her third child. And you better believe that's going to be one organized nursery.

The Tidying Up With Marie Kondo star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her pregnancy announcement and a bump pic. In her photo announcement, she wore a navy cardigan over a loose dress and cradled her bump with a serene smile. Even her bangs looked calm and relaxed. She captioned the post, "I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way."

Fans of Kondo rushed to congratulate her on the good news, leaving comments like, "Oh my gosh, so happy for you!!!!!," and "Oh yay! Congratulations to you and Takumi!," referring to Kondo's husband of eight years, Takumi Kawara.

Kondo did not share any further information about her new bundle of joy like the sex of the baby, the due date, or anything else. But considering her baby bump was visible, it seems likely that she will become a mom of three soon. Plenty of time to get organized. Or in Kondo's case, presumably just staying organized.

Kondo is already mom to two little girls, 5-year-old Satsuki and 4-year-old Miko, and in 2017 she opened up to TIME about how becoming a mother changed her, "After giving birth, I realized I’d been living my life thinking about what sparks joy for me. Now I’m thinking about what sparks joy for my child, for my family. Realizing how happy I can be when I’m spending time with my family has been one of the wonderful surprises."

Now that she's going to be a mother of three, it will be interesting to see how that dynamic shifts her ability to stay organized. After all, she told WebMD in 2020 she was already struggling sometimes as a mom of two, "When I first became a mother, I felt frustrated when I couldn’t tidy my home exactly the way I wanted. Then, after having my second child, I didn’t even have the energy to consider some of my former practices around the house!"

Fortunately, being a mom has also taught Kondo "how to forgive myself," when things aren't perfect, as she told WebMD. And once that third child arrives, giving herself a break sometimes might prove invaluable.