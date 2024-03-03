It probably won’t exactly come as a shock to you that Mark Ruffalo is a dedicated dad and loving husband. The actor and activist basically exudes that good dad energy. What might surprise you about the Oscar nominee, however, is that he is a dad of three and has been married for decades. He’s an old hand at this family thing, and getting better at it all the time. Here’s what else you need to know about his family.

Mark Ruffalo met his wife, Sunrise Coigney, by chance in 1998.

Ruffalo was a struggling actor just walking around the streets of Los Angeles with a friend when he met the woman who would become his wife. Fellow actor Sunrise Coigney, who was so charming she had both men smitten on sight. “I don’t think he wanted us to meet,” he remembered in an interview with Men’s Journal in May 2013. “But I saw her and was like, ‘I’m going to marry that girl.’” And so he did.

When the couple first met and fell in love, they were both at the beginning of their acting journey. She starred in 100 Centre Street, Campfire Stories, and even co-starred with her husband in the 2003 movie In The Cut. She has since moved on to open a retail store in upstate New York called Sunny’s Pop, where you can buy shop pieces chosen with her own particular style in mind.

The couple married in 2000.

After two years of dating, Ruffalo and Coigney married in June 2000, and it sounds as though they’re as happy now as they were then. “Happy 23 years, my friend, my partner, my lover,” Ruffalo wrote on Instagram for their anniversary in 2023. “Everything beautiful in our lives comes from you. You also happen to keep this whole shambling enterprise on the rails. I admire you and love you.”

Their son Keen is 22 years old.

Coigney and Ruffalo welcomed their first child together, son Keen Ruffalo, in June 2001 just a year after they were married. Keen’s birth came not long after Ruffalo was diagnosed with a brain tumor, a terrifying time for the actor that left him worried about his family. “When these things happen, you sort of remember your religion a little bit,” Ruffalo told the Acoustic Neuroma Association in 2013. “I was praying and bargaining with God … I said, ‘Please, don’t take my face and don’t take my life because without my face I can’t really support my family, and [without] my life, I definitely can’t support my family.’”

Keen is an actor like his dad.

Young Keen Ruffalo has already acted with his dad, making a cameo in 2013’s Begin Again and also in Thor: Ragnarok. He’s also joined his parents and siblings on the red carpet several times over the years, and while he tends to keep a low profile on social media, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him follow in his dad’s thespian footsteps down the line.

Their daughter Bella is 18 years old.

Ruffalo welcomed daughter Bella with Coigney in April 2005 and has also joined them on the red carpet for movies like The Adam Project and the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney-At-Law. Bella Ruffalo also keeps a low profile online and has set her Instagram to private, but her parents don’t mind enthusing about their love for their daughter. “Happy 18th birthday @belladogood,” Ruffalo wrote in honor of her birthday. “You live your life like a comet across the sky—burning bright and beautiful. Keep going kid. So proud of you and who you are as you begin your adulthood. Xoxo.”

Their daughter Odette is 16 years old.

Ruffalo welcomed his youngest child, daughter Odette, in 2007 with wife Coigney. Along with her older siblings, Odette once shot a scene for Thor: Ragnarok, although they all felt like one day was more than enough. “They were like, ‘The camera was on us. It was on us.’ They had a great day. They were there all day, which is exactly the experience I want them to have,” Ruffalo told Entertainment Tonight at the time. While she might not have wanted to return to filming. Ruffalo did admit that she was especially proud to have a dad who was a superhero, telling her friends at school, “My dad’s the Hulk.”