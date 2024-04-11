10 Maternity Looks From Friends We Still Think About All These Years Later

The cast of Friends set fashion trends for decades. The “Rachel” cut, bootleg jeans, crop tops, high boots, Chandler’s bowling shirts, Monica’s Dudley Moore haircut (maybe not that one). So it is perhaps not surprising that we are still looking to this beloved series for fashion inspiration. Even when it comes to maternity wear.
Over 10 seasons, there were only a few noticeable pregnancies for main cast members. Ross’ ex-wife Carol Jane Sibbert, who spent much of the first two seasons of Friends pregnant with their son Ben. Carol was not seen terribly often on the series, so her fashion didn’t really land in a big way.
Then there was Phoebe Buffay’s pregnancy in Season 4, which coincided with Lisa Kudrow’s real-life pregnancy. As the resident bohemian and lover of all things loose and comfortable, Phoebe’s pregnancy style still tracks to this very day. And she gets extra bonus points for being a surrogate for her younger brother Frank Jr. (Giovanni Ribisi) and delivering triplets.
Finally, fashion icon Rachel Green spends all of Season 8 pregnant with her daughter Emma Geller-Green, who she shares with ex-boyfriend/future boyfriend Ross. While Rachel brings some real style to her looks, by the end of her pregnancy she’s really just had it. And this is some fashion we can get behind.
Friends is the gift that keeps on giving, nearly 30 years later. The maternity fashion has really held up. Certainly held up better than Chandler’s sweater vests, at any rate.