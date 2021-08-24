Zoe Saldaña Voices A Teca Warrior Princess In Netflix's Newest Animated Kids' Show

Be on the lookout for another fun and educational animated series to watch with the kids! Maya and the Three premieres on Netflix this fall, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. The mini television series follows a warrior princess who goes on an epic quest to defeat vengeful gods to save her family and mankind.

Maya and the Three Takes Place In A Fantastical World

Maya and the Three, rated TV-Y7, is filled with mythical legends that promise to give you and your family a magical adventure (and education) into America’s earliest native cultures. According to Deadline, the limited series is a mixture of “Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, and modern-day Caribbean culture.”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña plays Princess Maya, a Mesoamerican warrior princess who is about to celebrate her 15th birthday and coronation. But upon her special day, the princess learns that she must pay for her family’s secret past by forfeiting to the god of war, played by Alfred Molina. If she refuses the gods of the underworld would destroy the world. So Maya goes on a quest to find three warriors to help her defeat the gods and save all of mankind.

As for those vengeful gods, they are comprised of a star-studded cast that includes Kate del Castillo as the Goddess of Death, Cheech Marin as the Gods of Wind and Storm, Rosie Perez as the Goddess of Gators, and Danny Trejo as the God of Earthquakes and others.

“The Goddess of Tattoos is not someone you want to mess with, trust me,” actress Chelsea Rendon tweeted, who plays the goddess in the series.

Hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean and Golden Globe and BET Lifetime Achievement Award-winning actress and artist, Queen Latifah are the Gran Brujo and Gran Bruja, which are witch doctors in Mexican and Spanish culture.

“I could not be more proud to introduce you all to Maya, our Teca warrior princess,” creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez tweeted, who also created The Book of Life.” He followed up with, “What a time to be alive!!!”

The Trailer Looks Amazing

Netflix dropped the first teaser for Maya and the Three on Aug. 24. In it, we see Maya showing off her warrior princess skills and the beautiful, colorful animation that’s in store.

Maya and the Three Will Premiere This Fall

While a specific release has not yet been announced, we do know that Maya And The Three will drop on Netflix this fall.