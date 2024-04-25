When Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman divorced in 2005, their daughter Maya was just seven years old. And it seems she had some pretty fantastical plans for her parents post-divorce. In a recent podcast interview, Maya Hawke admitted that she had plans to “parent trap” her parents after their split, and it sounds as though she put a fair amount of thought into such a far-fetched plan.

The Stranger Things star opened up about her life after her parents’ divorce on the The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast, where she was asked what she wished life would have looked like back then. “I think the dream situation is captured by the film Parent Trap,” she admitted, referring to the 1998 Lindsay Lohan movie about twins separated at birth who reunite their estranged parents. “Yeah, secret twin, get your parents back together. But I think this would have been a pretty good secondary dream," she continued in her podcast interview. “I mean, I remember so many hard days and fights about packing your bag... you forgot this medicine, and you have to go back and get it... and Sunday goodbyes. And then the whole day is gone because it’s all a transition day, where everyone is in strife.”

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman co-parented both Maya and their 21-year-old son Levon after their 2005 divorce, and the Kill Bill actress admitted to Oprah Winfrey that year that she found her divorce experience to be a real struggle. “You can move on, and you can be lucky and you can seize the moment and you can take one step after another,” she said at the time per People. “You bear two children with somebody – that’s not a small thing – and then you can hardly talk to them.”

The pair have gone on to welcome more children with new partners, so it looks like Maya’s Parent Trap plan is probably not going to happen. Her dad has been married to Ryan Shawhughes Hawke since 2008 and they have welcomed 16-year-old daughter Clementine and 12-year-old daughter Indiana, while Uma Thurman welcomed daughter Luna with former fiance Arpad Busson in 2012.

We get it though. It’s a fun fantasy, and with a cast featuring Ethan, Maya, and Uma there’s no question that we would definitely watch the movie.