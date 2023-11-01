The Mean Girls Cast Reunited & Now We Really Need A Sequel With The Plastics As Moms

It’s been 19 years since we first met Regina George and the Plastics of North Shore High School along with newcomer Cady Heron in Mean Girls. And yet, when we saw the cast reunite for Walmart’s Black Friday ad, it was like it was just last Wednesday. Because we’re all still wearing pink and you know that’s the day we all wear pink.

Walmart dropped the first in a series of movie-like commercials for its Black Friday sales on Nov. 1 featuring none other than Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), Lacy Chabert (Gretchen Weiners), Daniel Franzese (Damian), and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor). The ad opens with Lohan narrating in a Mean Girls-esque voiceover as Cady Heron, noting that “some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink” as a group of high school girls wearing pink walk out of North Shore High School. There sits Gretchen Weiners, mom of one of the eye-rolling teens, with a back seat packed with deals she picked up at Walmart and a big grin. Sort of like Amy Poehler’s “cool mom” character from the original movie.

From there, we discover that Karen has become a weather reporter as she stands on the football field and says, “Karen Smith here with the weather! There’s a 30% chance it’s already Wednesday.” So not much has changed there. Kevin is hanging out at home with his son “Kevin Jr.” while Cady, now a school guidance counselor, was “still getting schooled” and trying to use her own particular vernacular invented in the first movie “grool.” Much like “fetch,” which Gretchen tries to get her daughter to use during a photo session, grool is still not happening.

Finally, Gretchen’s daughter and her friends recreate the iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from the first movie, with Gretchen mimicking their moves in the audience as Damien waves from the sound booth. She tells Cady she’s “such a good mom,” as they sit together watching the school assembly, while Cady tells her, “I’m impressed.” Karen, being Karen, says, “And I’m Karen.”

The sight of the Mean Girls becoming moms has fans hoping for a movie version of this commercial. “I thought it was a sequel, I almost lost my mind,” wrote one fan. “Omg the Mean Girls + Walmart ad. Can there be a sequel with them as moms,” added another. We would happily co-sign this idea.

And we might not be the only people who are ready to see a Mean Girls sequel. Lindsay Lohan told People that it “was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” while Lacey Chabert added, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay and it was so much fun getting to reminisce and be together again.”

The good news is, this commercial is just the beginning. Walmart is releasing a Mean Girls commercial every Wednesday until Black Friday. So basically they’re putting out a mini movie for us, what better gift could there possibly be than that?