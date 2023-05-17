Meghan Markle Hit The Red Carpet In NYC With Her Mom Doria Ragland & Prince Harry

When Meghan Markle was invited to New York City to be honored as one of this year’s Woman of Vision Award honorees by Gloria Steinem’s Ms. Foundation, she brought someone along who has clearly inspired her throughout her entire life. Her own mom Doria Ragland, who joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the red carpet for the event.

On Tuesday night, Meghan and her mom, flanked Prince Harry, posed for photos on the red carpet at the Ms. Foundation gala. The Duchess of Sussex was being honored for her work as a global advocate for the rights of women and girls and was presented with the award by Steinem herself, the co-founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation. In her speech, Meghan thanked her own mother for introducing her to the magazine as a girl and explained that she remembered seeing Ms. magazine on her coffee table “vividly because the pictures were different.”

“There was diversity that I hadn’t seen as often, both of color and of age and the names were different,” she said. She went on to note that her mom “had a subscription and having these pages in our home, it signaled to me that there was just so much more than the dolled-up covers and the images that you would see on the grocery store covers. It signaled to me that substance mattered.”

This is not the first time that Meghan has praised her mom for raising her to be a concerned citizen of the world. In her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan praised her mother for keeping her dignified silence throughout her engagement to Prince Harry despite enormous pressure to speak to the media. The duchess’ friend, makeup artist Daniel Martin, told People in 2018 that the mom of two draws “a lot of strength from her mother.” Martin added, “Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable. I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother.”

Certainly Ragland has managed to hold her own in situations that many might find daunting, from meeting the royal family to staving off paparazzi to helping her daughter find solace in California after walking away from her royal role. No wonder she walks the red carpet like she owns it. After everything Ragland has helped her daughter through over the past few years, a gala event in New York City must feel like a treat.