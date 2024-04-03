Meghan Markle Pulled Out Her Acting Skills To Read To Children In The Hospital

Meghan Markle had the chance to dust off her acting skills during a recent visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The mom of two read to young patients at the hospital during storytime, and she really pulled out all the stops with her performance, which the children in the room clearly loved.

The Duchess of Sussex visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 21 to lead a Literary Healing session. Markle, who shares 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry, was clearly a hit with the children in video footage of the special storytime. “Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favorite books like Rosie Revere, Engineer, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat,” according to a statement shared with People.

The mom of two didn’t stop there, she also helped children with STEAM activities connected to each book like counting, colors, problem solving, and more. She even shared that Rosie Revere, Engineer was “one of my favorites,” which should come as no surprise. Markle is a proud feminist, after all, and the book is all about a young girl who uses her will and her perseverence to build her aunt Rose a contraption so she can fly.

Markle took the time to visit with the young patients as they arrived to hear stories in video footage from the event, and then she got down to the business of acting out each story. She did the voices from each book, howling along with the children, asking them to count along with her, getting really excited by each story. She thanked the kids for picking great books for her to read, then posed for photos with them. The old-fashioned kind of photo, Polaroids, where Markle explained that the photo would show up eventually if they shook it a little. So retro.

The Duchess of Sussex has been returning to her roots recently, acting in an Instagram ad for a coffee company she supports, launching a new podcast, and even teaming up with Geena Davis to look at the way motherhood is portrayed on television and in the movies.

After years of dealing with royal drama, Markle appears to have found her sweet spot. Entertaining with a philanthropic twist. And those young patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles certainly seemed to love it.