Just like Princess Diana taught Prince Harry and Prince William as kids, Meghan Markle also wants her children Archie and Lilibet to learn how to ski. And lucky for them, the Duke of Sussex was quite the ski bunny growing up, hitting the slopes in luxury locations like Austria and Switzerland with the royal family when he was younger, so he can certainly show them how to “pizza” and “french fry.”

Meghan and Harry were in Düsseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games. And before heading back home to California, Meghan reportedly told a woman named Bridget Bridge at a reception for the Invictus Games that she wants her children, 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet, to learn how to ski. And she thinks a certain mountain in British Columbia, Canada would be the perfect place for them to take some lessons.

“Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place. She said she didn’t ski, so we told her they must come and learn,” Bridge told The Mirror of her conversation with the duchess.

While Meghan doesn’t ski, Prince Harry has been skiing for years, along with the rest of the royal family. The Klosters ski resort in Switzerland has long been a favorite vacation destination for the royals, and Prince Harry even tried out a snowblading (a short ski you use without ski poles that are optimal for tricks) in the ‘90s, according to Powder.

Prince Harry with his older brother Prince William and father King Charles at the Madrisa ski slopes above Klosters in Switzerland in 2000. John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

While Meghan and Harry haven’t shared much about which sports Archie and Lilibet have shown interest in so far, their royal cousins could certainly show them around the slopes if they don’t want to take pointers from their dad. In 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their children — 10-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis — skiing in Courcheval in the French Alps, where they also visited in 2016.

Archie and Lilibet might be Southern California kids and live in a beach town near Santa Barbara, but they’re not far some snowier locales with incredible ski resorts. They might be hitting the bunny hills before we know it.