Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Getting Backlash For Saying “F*ck Teachers, Dude”

Meghan Trainor is addressing those upsetting comments she made about teachers. Last week, the 29-year-old singer shared on her podcast that she and husband Daryl Sabara are planning to homeschool their children due to gun violence, the leading cause of death for children in the United States, which is a choice many families in America simply don’t have. But it was her flippant “f*ck teachers” remark that really upset many and one she’s apologized for in a video on TikTok.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” Trainor said in a TikTok video posted on Sunday. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific. And what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers, is not normal and not OK.”

Trainor made the eyebrow-raising comment while chatting with influencer and YouTuber Trisha Paytas on a recent episode of her and her brother Ryan Trainor’s podcast, Workin' On It. “We’re homeschooling our kids,” said Trainor, who’s currently pregnant with her second child. “F*ck that, everyone on TikTok is, they'‘re like ‘This is what it’s like to have a kid in school America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, f*ck all that.”

Paytas agreed that “everyone should” homeschool their kids and mentioned that she was bullied by kids and teachers when she was in school. “F*ck teachers, dude,” Trainor replied.

On her TikTok, Trainor said that comment was meant to be directed at the specific teachers who bullied Paytas. “I knew her history with teachers and I knew my husband’s history with his teachers and I was bullied by some teachers,” she explained. “So in that moment, I got angry and said ‘F teachers’ — ‘F’ those specific human beings back in the day, but I did not mean that to all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers, they have the hardest job and the most underpaid. They’re the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us.”

“I don’t want to make excuses, I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry to any teachers who I made feel bad,” she continued. “I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

Before her apology, Trainor’s comments caused massive backlash on social media, especially from teachers.

“Meghan Trainor using her rich white woman privilege to sh*t on teachers instead of advocating for better public education for children who don’t have her resources is… a choice,” @heymrsbond tweeted.

“Hearing @Meghan_Trainor talk dismissively about public schools is so disappointing. So many students have to go to public school because they don’t have the money or accessibility for private school or homeschooling. Teachers are superheroes doing the best for their kids,” @laura_ann_park tweeted at Trainor and Paytas. “Before bashing teachers and public schools, think about why resources are so limited and why parents have kids bring bullet-proof backpacks to school. You both have influence and platforms that can help bring about actual change. Use it instead of exploiting and bragging about your wealth and class at being able to give your kids the best education possible.”

“As a teacher, it’s really disheartening to hear Meghan say that about teachers. Not all teachers are bad teachers. I want all my students to feel supported, successful, and loved,” @lissetteescobedo4031 commented on YouTube. “We are there to make an impact on our students lives. Yes our job is dangerous but we do it because many others will not. Homeschooling your child is a wonderful thing but not an option for most. It makes me sad that now people will think that teachers are not worth it and we do not care for our students.”

Trainor said her comments were “careless” in the caption of her TikTok. “I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you,” she wrote. “Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”