Meghan Trainor Shared A Video Montage Of Her Newborn That'll 100% Give You Baby Fever

The last time Romper spoke to Meghan Trainor, the singer songwriter was swooning about her recently announced pregnancy. She and husband actor Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, on Feb. 8, a little ahead of schedule, and in the singer’s latest Instagram post, she shared some of those very first family moments, including how they had a “rocky start.”

The precious video montage, set to Trainor’s new duet with Forest Blakk “If You Love Her,” features some of the family’s most touching moments over the past three months, including lots of up-close, brand-new baby footage. You can practically get a whiff of new baby smell just watching all this sweetness unfold. “We had a rocky start but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy,” Trainor wrote in the post’s caption. “So lucky to be your mama sweet boy.”

The video montage includes Trainor, Sabara, and Riley at the hospital (including what appears to be a NICU) and at home. They can be seen initiating skin-to-skin contact, snuggling, booping noses, and flashing great big content smiles. The earliest videos appear to be recorded video-chat moments where Trainor watches Riley being cared for from her hospital bed. In one such video, as Sabara holds the baby to his chest, Trainor can be seen wiping tears from her eyes.

Since giving birth, Trainor has been generously peppering her Instagram with lots of excellent Riley content, including an at-home photoshoot of Riley with Trainor’s dog, Roo, and a sweet moment in which Sabara can be seen singing to his son. The song, incidentally, is “Here to Stay,” which Trainor described in the caption as “our love song.”

“Life can’t be [this] good,” she wrote of the video.

And then there’s this video of Riley as he becomes more smiley. Be warned: this video contains the cuteness of 30-50 Baby Yodas.

These chubby cheeks! Those bright eyes! The adorable cooing and babbling. It figures: just as we begin to make progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, this video comes out and threatens us all with uncontrollable Baby Rabies!