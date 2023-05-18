Michael J. Fox & His Wife Are Officially Empty Nesters Now Their Kids Are All Grown Up

Michael J. Fox first exploded onto the acting scene in the ‘80s and really hasn’t stopped. After his stint as Alex P. Keaton on the popular sitcom Family Ties, he went on to star in the Back To The Future franchise as time traveling teen Marty McFly, as well as starring in a string of popular movies like Teen Wolf and Secret Of My Success before launching yet another popular sitcom, Spin City, that ran from 1996 to 2002. Fox’s long and impressive career, along with his lifelong battle with Parkinson’s disease, is being documented in STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie on Apple TV+. And his entire family not only supported the new movie, they are also the main characters of STILL. Just like they’ve always been the main characters of his life. Here’s what you need to know about Fox’s wife and kids.

He met his wife Tracy Pollan on the set of Family Ties.

Fox first met his future wife Tracy Pollan in 1985, when she was cast as his character’s love interest on Family Ties. The pair bonded on set, and when they were reunited to star in Fox’s 1987 movie Bright Lights, Big City, they started dating when he found out she was single. “It sounds really horrible, but it was one of those things,” Fox told People in 1989. “Someone goes, 'Did you hear that so-and-so aren't together anymore?' And you go, 'Hmm, that's too bad. Where's the phone?’”

They got married in July 1988, and have been together ever since.

Their son Sam was born in May 1989.

Michael J. Fox’s son Sam was born in 1989. Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

One year after Fox and Pollan married, they welcomed their oldest child. Son Sam Michael Fox joined the family in May 1989, and the couple couldn’t have been more excited. “Tracy had a really good pregnancy, and it was a good delivery. Thank God, she was healthy and Sam was healthy,” Fox told People at the time.

Sam Fox is a producer who works with his dad.

Much like his dad, Sam has gone into the entertainment industry. He has produced several projects including the short Good Grief and his dad’s Apple TV+ project STILL. Sam also attended the Golden Globes as Mr. Golden Globes when he was 23, which must have been fun.

It’s worth noting that Sam has become an adult who is very good at acknowledging the birthdays of his siblings and his parents on Instagram. A solid plus for Sam.

Their twins Aquinnah and Schuyler were born in 1995.

Pollan and Fox welcomed twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in February 1995, four years after Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when he was 29 years old.

Aquinnah works in the movie industry.

After graduating from Duke University with a degree in Psychology, Visual & Media Studies, and Art History, Aquinnah has gone on to work as an assistant at Annapurna Pictures. She also has a role in STILL along with her other siblings. Both Aquinnah and her twin sister Schuyler have private social media accounts, but they’re frequently featured on their dad’s Instagram page.

Schuyler earned a master’s degree in education from Harvard.

Schuyler earned a master’s in education from Harvard after earning a psychology degree from Ponoma College and working at the Columbia University Medical Center. Much like her older siblings, Schuyler is featured in STILL and is currently working as an assistant producer in Massachusetts.

Their youngest daughter Esmé was born in 2001.

The couple welcomed their fourth and final child, daughter Esmé, in 2001, and of course she is also included in STILL along with the rest of her family. In 2020, Esmé was preparing to head off to college and her parents were preparing to become empty nesters. Fox told People in 2020, “Our youngest is going off to college, so we are going to be empty nesters, so… we are going to do some traveling!”

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have built quite a lovely little family for themselves. Now on to the empty nester travel years.