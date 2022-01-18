Michelle Obama Did A Little Dance In Front Of Her Birthday Cake To Celebrate Turning 58

It was a “Ribbon In The Skies” type of day for Michelle Obama. The former first lady celebrated her 58th birthday on Monday, Jan. 17 and started off the day with her good friend Stevie Wonder, dancing to his classic “Happy Birthday” song in a fun little video posted on her Instagram.

“Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love,” she captioned the clip, which showed her bouncing to Wonder’s song at the table with her birthday cake. “Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store.”

The Obama Foundation commented under the post and called her the “Birthday Queen.” Beyoncé, whom Obama is a huge admirer of, highlighted her on her website with a touching birthday tribute.

Of course, Barack Obama also shared a loving post to his wife on his Instagram. “Happy birthday, Michelle,” the former president captioned the post, which showed in front of a Hawaiian sunset and him kissing Michelle on the cheek on a beachside balcony. “My love, my partner, my best friend...”

The Becoming author commented under his post with a heart and kiss face emoji.

The Obamas, who tied the knot in 1992 and went on to become the nation’s first African American presidential couple in 2008, have been marking each other’s birthdays, anniversaries, and other special holidays on social media for years.

In a 2020 birthday tweet, for instance, Barack called Michelle “his star.” And for New Year’s Day, the former first lady referred to The Promised Land author as “her boo.” Romantic photos, Stevie Wonder, and cake... sounds like the perfect way to celebrate the former first lady’s 58th.