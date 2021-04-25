Entertainment
Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
9-Year-Old Minari Actor Alan Kim Had So Much Fun At The Oscars Red Carpet
It’s the mismatched socks for me.
by Casey Suglia
Attending the Academy Awards is such a big deal that it would only make sense for the attendees to have fun while they’re there. At least, that’s what one young actor decided to do on Sunday night. Of course, Minari actor Alan Kim was every kid at the 2021 Oscars. It’s safe to say that he was having a blast.
More to come...