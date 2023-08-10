Mindy Kaling's Daughter Swapped Friendship Bracelets All Night At Taylor Swift's Concert

Mindy Kaling’s 5-year-old daughter Katherine, who she calls “Kit,” just went to her first concert. And it was pretty much the most amazing first concert anyone could experience right now, whether they are 5 years old or 50. She and her mom went to see Taylor Swift perform as part of her Eras tour, and little Kit has the many, many friendship bracelets to prove it.

The Mindy Project star took to Instagram to share a few photos from her daughter’s latest milestone. Her first concert. While Kaling didn’t show photos of Kit’s face, as has long been her policy when it comes to her children, including 2-year-old son Spencer, she did share a photo of Kit watching the concert from behind. Wearing big headphones to protect her ears along with an adorable sundress, raising her arm in the air. An arm covered in the requisite friendship bracelets that have become a real theme at Swift’s concerts, which the little girl had been swapping all night, according to her mom. Kit is already a fan of Swift’s and even has a favorite song, “Cruel Summer,” so the concert must have been incredibly exciting for her.

“Thank you so much @sofi and @taylorswift for the best first concert EVER for my daughter, Kit,” Kaling wrote on Instagram. “She swapped friendship bracelets all night and got to hear her favorite Taylor song live, Cruel Summer! It was such a magical night.”

Along with the photo of Kit watching Swift, Kaling also shared a video of the little girl swapping friendship bracelets.

Kaling has been loving her life as a single mom of two and enjoying all of those special firsts, something that came as a bit of a surprise to her since she never identified as a kid person before. “The best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys. I was never a ‘kid’ person,” Kaling wrote in an emotional birthday post this year. “When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate. Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton they’re like ‘mom, you gotta go.’”

This mom is soaking up every minute with her kids. Whether she’s taking Kit to a Taylor Swift concert, hanging out on the sofa with her kids on Mother’s Day, or bringing them to the White House to watch her accept an award. It’s all good.