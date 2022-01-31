Mindy Kaling Shares Sweet Post About Watching Her Kids Experience Snow In Her Home State

A snowstorm means different things to different people. To some, falling snow means a driveway to shovel; to others, a tricky morning commute. To small children, on the other hand, a snowstorm is magic, and it’s this sense of wonder and enchantment that Mindy Kaling posted about on Instagram this weekend.

Just like so many families, Kaling and her kids spent the weekend in puffers and boots, surrounded by clouds of white. And while there are clearly downsides to this kind of weather (frozen fingers, wet socks, runny noses), Kaling chose to contemplate the storm’s silver lining.

“The upside of this nor’easter is that my kids got to see snow and be in my home state for the first time,” Kaling wrote (her location was marked as “Massachusetts”).

“They could hardly believe it. I sound like a bad greeting card, but it’s so beautiful seeing experiences from my own childhood through their eyes. The joy, the surprise. Sometimes it’s such a powerful feeling I want to cry. So yeah, I’m just that weird emotional Indian woman lugging a sled up the hill.”

No bad greeting card sentiments here, just a heartfelt motherhood moment. Kaling’s followers could relate. “What a wonderful moment to share,” posted Reese Witherspoon. “Awwww,” commented Uzo Aduba. “Too cute :). Suuuuuper jealous your back home in MA for this!!! Looks great:)”

Kaling famously refrains from posting her children’s faces on social media, which is completely understandable, but it’s also understandable that she’d want to share this meaningful and incredibly relatable moment with the world. Surely many of Kaling’s fans were out in the snow at the very same moment as Kaling and her children, laughing at the snow in their faces (and maybe wearing adorable snowsuits with devil horns on them).