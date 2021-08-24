Mindy Kaling’s daughter, Katherine, is showing her Mamba spirit for Kobe Bryant. To commemorate the late NBA legend’s birthday on Monday, the actress posted a picture of her 3-year-old daughter wearing a toddler-sized Lakers’ jersey set with Bryant’s number, 24.

“Happy birthday Kobe,” Kaling captioned the photo on Instagram. “I’m reminded of your impact daily. For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu.”

Bryant died in a plane crash on Jan. 26, 2020. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna (Gigi), and seven others were also killed in the tragic accident.

The Office alum, who is also mother to 10-month-old Spencer Avu, called Bryant the greatest. “You made our city and the rest of the world so proud,” she tweeted at the time of his death. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever.”

Ciara, who is also good friends with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, also penned a sweet message to the late athlete on her Instagram.

“Celebrating You every day,” Ciara posted on Monday. “Grateful for the inspiration you continually give us, and how you Love Your Queens! Forever in our hearts.”

Carmelo Anthony called Bryant his brother and posted a picture of the two embracing on his Instagram.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2. On Monday, Vanessa shared a beautiful photo with her husband. “Happy birthday, Papi,” she captioned the photo of them kissing. “Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno.” (I love you forever. Eternal love.)

Their 18-year-old daughter Natalia also paid tribute to her father with a simple and sweet post on Instagram. In the caption of a photo of the two of them from when she was a baby, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Daddy.”