It feels like it’s been about five minutes since we first were introduced to Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family. She was just a little tiny baby back then, the adopted daughter of Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam Tucker (Eric Stonestreet). And now here she is, in the blink of an eye, old enough to get all dressed up for her prom. The 16-year-old actress took to Instagram to a few photos and videos from her prom night, and she looks so grown up we can’t help but get emotional.

Anderson-Emmons shared a series of Instagram posts from her prom night, beginning with a video of herself starting off in a t-shirt and shorts and flashing to her in full glam in a black corset floor-length dress with halter straps and a mermaid-style hem. Her date, whose name is Phoenix, joined her at the end of the video where they posed together and did a cool little finger snap to show they were happy with their looks. As they should be, considering how emotional all of Anderson-Emmons’ fans were in the comments.

Several social media users struggled to separate Anderson-Emmons with her beloved character Lily, with some imagining how Mitch and Cam would have reacted to see their little girl go off to prom.

“I can literally hear Mitch & Cam going wild behind the camera,” wrote one fan while another added, “Mitchell picked out the dress huh?”

Mostly, however, fans were simply happy for the teenager and told her she looked beautiful, even if they were a little emotional about how grown up she has gotten. “Lily is all grown up! Have a blast at Prom your dress is beautiful.”

Anderson-Emmons did grow up before our eyes on Modern Family, after all, playing Lily from 2009 to 2020. And she has stayed close to her cast mates, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen, who played her aunt Claire Pritchett, going to her school play back in March to support her role in the musical The Theory of Relativity. “Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity,” Ferguson shared at the time alongside of a photo of the three pals on Instagram before adding, “So proud of you.”

She might not really be Lily and Ferguson might not really be her dad, but it’s kind of great to know they still have love for each other. Especially now that she’s so grown up.