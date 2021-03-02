Your kids' favorite teen monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein — you know, the children of famous monsters and other ghoulish creatures — are set to star in a brand new Monster High live-action series and television movie coming to Nickelodeon next year. The series will follow the fan-favorite characters on their adventures at, of course, Monster High and it sounds like the new productions will be full of fun and laughs, so here is everything you need to know before it premieres.

When Is The Monster High Series Premiering?

The series — based on the popular Monster High line of dolls created by Mattel in 2010 and inspired a series of young adult novels by Lisi Harrison — is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022 on Nickelodeon.

The live-action TV movie, which Nickelodeon described as a "movie musical event," and animated series are part of a partnership between Mattel and Nickelodeon. While animated episodes of Monster High started airing on Nickelodeon in 2010, this reboot will serve as a relaunch of the brand to introduce the franchise to a "whole new generation of kids."

"Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago," Fred Soulie, general manager of Mattel Television, said in a press release. "They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie."

Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, co-signed that statement. "These classic monsters have always captured kids’ imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids," Naito said in a statement.

How Can You Watch The New Monster High Movie & Series?

While an exact air date has not been announced yet, the Monster High live-action televised movie and animated series will premiere globally next year on Nickelodeon's various platforms. And while not a ton is know about what each will entail, you can expect some fun dialogue. Writers who worked on Princess and the Frog and Big Hero 6 will be among the team penning the live-action, TV movie musical event.

For those who aren't familiar with Monster High, the characters are either related to or the children of classic monsters, such as the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, the Mummy, and Medusa. For example, Cleo De Nile is the daughter of the mummies, Draculaura is the daughter of Dracula and over 1,500 years old, and "clawesomely" Clawdeen is the daughter of werewolves. Overall, the Monster High student roster includes 68 creatures!

"I loved using their monster traits as a metaphor for adolescence," Harrison told Seventeen in a 2010 interview. "For example, Clawdeen the werewolf is super-hairy and is embarrassed about that. I completely remember the horror I felt when my pits started getting hairy. I would walk with my arms pressed against my sides. Frankie, the granddaughter of Frankenstein, sparks when she's nervous. I was an insane blusher. Lala won't smile because she's hiding her fangs. I had braces for four years. And the list goes on and on."

So in other words, these monsters can also be our spirit monsters-even as adults, right? Until then get your fill of "home ick and dragonomics" on the Monster High website, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV and YouTube. There's also a 2017 series, called Monster High: Electrified on Netflix.