Monster High Is Back With A New Special & We Have An Exclusive Sneak Peek

Which is scarier: monsters from classic horror movies, or the horrors of *cue lightning crash* high school? Well, in Monster High, the fan-favorite animated series on Nickelodeon, these two blood chilling fights come together... and it’s actually pretty fun! And now, just in time for Halloween, everyone’s favorite boo crew is back with new episodes, and we have a special sneak peek at the exciting new special, “Power Heist,” which premieres on Nickelodeon on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Monster High imagines a world in which all your kid’s favorite monsters — from werewolves and vampires to mummies and zombies — not only co-exist, but learn together at the spookiest high school ever. Season 1 continues with their favorite characters — like Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, Deuce Gorgon, Cleo De Nile, and Lagoona Blue — as well as some new students they’re sure to love. From zombie invasions, to treasure hunts to *gulp* midterms, there’s a lot of fun frights coming this month.

In the new half-hour special “Power Heist,” Clawdeen receives a difficult proposal from Catarina Stripe, a substitute teacher at Monster High: Catarina will give Clawdeen her missing mother’s diary if Clawdeen will give Catarina the Moon Claw, a magical talisman traditionally worn by the “Wereruler.” Clawdeen’s mom, Selena, had bestowed the magic necklace on her daughter, who is cautious about parting with it.

Check out the high-drama moment below...

What’s a weregirl to do? But things get pretty interesting when Clawdeen finds that she has an unlikely partner in Catarina’s daughter, Toralei.

But does your little ghoul baby need more monsters in their life? Lucky for them, fans can also head to the Monster High YouTube channel (which features different iterations of the franchise) to keep up with the series and discover the new Monster High web series, Monster High Mysteries: Monster Ball, premiering Oct. 27.

Monster High’s new special “Power Heist” premieres on Nickelodeon on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.