We were first introduced to the Portokolos family back in 2002, when Toula married Ian despite her father objecting to the union. Two decades leater, they’re back and heading to Greece in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. All of them, even Aunt Voula who, as she tells a newly met Greek cousin in the trailer, is going to “be your favorite.”

Nia Vardalos came back to write and direct My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, much as she did the original that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. This new version sees most of the original cast reunited apart from Michael Constantine, who sadly passed away in 2021. His role as proud Greek patriarch Gus Portokolos is by no means forgotten in the film; in fact, his death serves as the catalyst for the entire family heading off to visit Greece together. Toula promised her father before his death that she would find his best friend in the Greek village where he grew up, and of course she can’t go without bringing her whole family.

The trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 sees the Portokolos’ start their trip right. By bringing souvlaki on the plane for their flight overseas. Once they arrive, they immediately meet a distant cousin at the airport and instantly become best friends. From there it’s a montage of the entire family, including Toula’s mom Maria (Lainie Kazan) and cousin Angelo (Joey Fatone) taking over Greece. And all sleeping in one giant room because there’s only one bedroom in their vacation rental. “Family sleepover!” Aunt Voula calls it as Aunt Frieda (Melina Kotselou) is woken on the couch by a goat licking her face.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which premieres in theaters on Sept. 8, was produced by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson just as the first two versions were. And Wilson told Variety that it’s “thrilling” to have Vardalos back not just as Toula “but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece. My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I’m so happy that more joy is on the way.”

If you can’t afford a trip to Greece this fall, heading to the theater to catch up with the Portokolos family on their trip in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is the next best thing.