This Nashville Hospital Dressed Up Their NICU Babies As Taylor Swift’s Albums

Having a baby in the NICU can be a scary, overwhelming, emotional experience. Still, parents, along with nurses and doctors, try to be as resilient as they want their little ones to be and do their best to create happy moments to hold on to in the harder ones. Earlier this month, nurses at a Nashville hospital did just that when they dressed up some of the NICU babies like Taylor Swift in honor of her Eras tour coming through town.

NICU nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris — both self-proclaimed Swifties — were chatting about Swift’s then-upcoming Nashville tour dates, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown said in a press release. During a late night shift, Horne suddenly had the idea to dress the babies in different iconic outfits worn by Swift over the years during what the city saw as the artist’s “homecoming weekend.”

Dressing up NICU babies in funny and adorable costumes is something that has caught on in hospitals across the country for years, especially around Halloween and other holidays. It’s a way for families to create moments of silliness and fun in a place that is anything but. Despite rumblings of concern and disdain on some social media, Ascension Saint Thomas assured Romper in a phone call that parents gave permission for their babies to be “Taylorized” and photographed.

A “Fearless” baby girl. Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas

Nurses came up with 10 different Era’s looks and even took the time to match each one to the babies individual personalities. Each infant represents a different Taylor Swift album: Speak Now, Reputation, Red, 1989, Midnight, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless, and Debut.

Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas Info 1 /5

For the NICU’s oldest patient, a little boy, they decided to dress him as Swift’s friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran, complete with arms full of “tattoos” (they’re just sleeves).

Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas

“Our NICU Babies are FEARLESS,” Ascension Saint Thomas joked in their press release. (Get it? Like Taylor Swift’s second studio album). “We are so thrilled they have A PLACE IN THIS WORLD!” (Like the song, you guys!)

Courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas

These little ones are probably too young to be Swifties just yet, but whatever their musical tastes might be this was a sweet way to make a stressful time just a little bit more joyful.