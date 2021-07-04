When Never Have I Ever premiered last April, the timing could not have been better. The world was one month into a pandemic and starved for some delicious escapist entertainment to distract us all from the reality of quarantine. The coming-of-age series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, was perfect for just that. Following Devi around as a 13-year-old first generation Indian girl trying to lose her virginity felt fun and light while also being surprisingly introspective. A little trip in the way-back machine for those of us who remember what it was like to be a young teen trying to figure out your place in the world. And now that Devi is officially coming back for Never Have I Ever Season 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Never Have I Ever is based very loosely on Kaling’s own life in Boston as the daughter of Indian immigrants trying to navigate high school. Of course, Devi’s experience is different from Kaling’s in some pretty integral ways. Devi, played by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnanm, starts high school after suffering the death of her father and recovering from unexplained paralysis in her legs, and her main goal is to make sure she and her two best friends lose their virginity.

What Will Season 2 Be About?

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever sees Devi trying to figure out which of her love interests she should date, the cool jock Paxton or brainy Ben, before moving with her mom to India. Devi decides almost immediately that the best course of action is to date both Paxton and Ben at the same time, despite her two best friends, Eleanor and Fabioloa, heavily advising against it. Presumably hilarity ensues.

‘Never Have I Ever’ is back for a second season.

Is It Appropriate For Kids To Watch?

Devi’s quest to lose her virginity is dealt with pretty honestly, as is the concept of budding sexuality in teens. Also full disclosure; there is the odd F-bomb dropped. This show might not be right for pre-teens, especially if you really want to watch it yourself without constantly giving your pre-teen the side eye and shifting uncomfortably in your seat. Your teenager, however? I think this is a great bonding series to watch together. It might even open the door for some interesting conversations.

Nonprofit organization Common Sense Media agreed with the official rating of Never Have I Ever as 14+, citing drinking, language, and sex talk.

‘Never Have I Ever’ might not be right for pre-teens.

When Can We Watch It?

Never Have I Ever Season 2 comes to Netflix on July 15, and showrunner Lang Fisher says the theme of the new season is all about moving on. “Both Nalini and Devi had pushed it off and not dealt with their feelings about Mohan dying,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And this season, it’s about moving on. It’s about life without him and how to bounce back.”

Never Have I Ever will be back on July 15, so you’ll want to rewatch the first season to get caught back up right away.