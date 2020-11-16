Arthur, D.W., and the rest of the Read family have cooked up a heartwarming new holiday special heading to PBS Kids this week. And in an exclusive peek shared with Romper from the brand new Arthur Thanksgiving episode, little ones will see that even a goat got to join the aardvark family for a delicious turkey feast. What's more, the special also features a dog adoption storyline.

In "An Arthur Thanksgiving," which premieres on Monday, Nov. 16 on PBS Kids and is an hour long, Arthur and his family are busy getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner, which includes a bunch of unexpected guests. According to the network, "Dad is whipping up his famous turkey dinner while the Lakewood elementary kids are preparing for the annual Thanksgiving parade. But when things start to go off course, Arthur and his friends must find a way to save the Thanksgiving celebration."

What exactly throws things off course? Arthur's dog Pal goes missing and the 8-year-old aardvark has to put his plans on hold to look for the pup. In the exclusive clip shared with Romper, Arthur greets his parents with Pal and asks if he could invite a few friends over for Thanksgiving dinner.

"There's always room for an extra plate or two," his dad replies and then he realizes Arthur invited the entire community to dinner, including a goat, which D.W. says "better not be coming inside."

Beyond some signature Arthur hijinks, the special also includes a plot about Aunt Minnie adopting a dog from a shelter. As Arthur puts it, "I guess the best part of Thanksgiving is different for everybody, but the main thing is we're all here together.

After this special Arthur episode airs on PBS Kids on Nov. 16, "An Arthur Thanksgiving" will stream on the PBS Kids Prime Video Channel starting on Nov. 17. Families can also access the channel with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. Free episodes, of course, will also be available on your local PBS station.