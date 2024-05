All Fours, Miranda July

Everyone has their own feelings about Miranda July and whatever she represents, and while I am a longtime appreciator of her antics, this book made me a fan for life. This novel, about an artist’s solo roadtrip without her husband and child, is so generous and loving while being jubilant and searching and also very educational about perimenopause. What if midlife was less about falling off some kind of hormonal cliff and more about shaking off old habits and leaping into the unknown? It makes me so curious, even excited, for what’s to come. May 14