Even if you don’t read, you’ve heard about it by now: A Court of Thorns and Roses, written by Sarah J. Maas, is kind of everywhere, from the endcaps at Target to those couple friends in your group chat who won’t stop messaging about Rhysand this and Azriel that. Between ACOTAR and her Throne of Glass series (which are just two of her many), Maas has sold 37 million copies worldwide in 38 languages. And she’s just one author in the ever-growing genre of “romantasy” — books that blend elements of romance into fantasy worlds.

If you like reading and have a TikTok, your algorithm has no doubt delivered you to #booktok, a place where readers — mainly millennial women — can’t stop posting about their latest romantasy reads (the hashtag is currently home to 28.6 million videos). And some titles seem to be gushed about again, and again, and again.

One note: the overwhelming majority — if not all — of the romantasy titles buzzed about on social media are written by white, cisgender writers. There are, of course, just as many highly acclaimed, award-winning novels by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ authors within the genre. If you’re looking for their titles on TikTok, you may have to deliberately seek them out — and you should definitely browse Reddit. Threads there repeatedly recommend these books, among many more:

We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

With that in mind, these are the reads #booktok can’t stop posting about (and whether or not they’re on Kindle Unlimited, if you’re an e-reader girlie).

1 The one everyone’s obsessed with right now 'House of Flame and Shadow' by Sarah J. Maas Bookshop.org $29.76 $32 see on bookshop.org If you’re anywhere near the romantasy side of Tik Tok these days, you’ll recognize this book. House of Flame and Shadow is the third installment of the Crescent City series, and was just released on January 30. You’ll definitely need to read the first two books before diving into this one, but in short, an unlikely heroine and her hottie mate (not her Australian friend, but like, the other half of her soul) are finally on the brink of bringing down the authoritarian regime ruling their world with an iron fist. Goodreads rating: 4.45 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

2 The fairy smut to end all fairy smut 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas bookshop.org $17.67 $19 see on bookshop.org A Court of Thorns and Roses is not about tiny winged creatures with pom poms on their shoes. No, these faeries are usually 6’0” or taller, devilishly handsome, incredibly powerful... you get the drift. The series has a massive fandom on Tik Tok, thanks in part to Maas’ thirst trap-worthy characters, but also her lush fantasy realm and heart-warming depictions of friendship and romantic love. ACOTAR is the first book of five in the series, and the best entry point into what readers call ‘the Maas-iverse’: a multiverse spanning this series and Crescent City, which many fans believe will also come to encompass her series Throne of Glass. There are so many romance tropes throughout this series it’s hard to list them all, but in ACOTAR, you’ll get your fill of fated mates, found family, and morally grey characters. Goodreads rating: 4.20 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

3 A romantasy with dragons & in-depth world-building 'When the Moon Hatched' by Sarah A. Parker Bookshop.org $17.99 see on bookshop.org This book is for you if you’re into forbidden love stories where the couple knows they should resist, but the forced proximity makes it impossible. Raeve is a rebel assassin, crass and foul-mouthed to boot. A chance encounter with Kaan Vaegor, a newly crowned king, has him swooning over her and the pair on their way to unlocking ancient secrets. Told through a dual POV between the two characters, readers will be immersed into a totally unique world with a novel magic system. On TikTok and in the Amazon reviews, readers say this book has “dragons done right,” so if you’ve read Fourth Wing and need something similar, here you go. Goodreads rating: 4.32 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

4 For fans of The Hunger Games & really good banter 'Powerless' by Lauren Roberts Bookshop.org $18.59 $19.99 see on bookshop.org If The Hunger Games leaned way harder into the sexual tension, it would be Powerless. Paedyn Gray is an Ordinary, meaning she has no magical abilities. She should’ve been exiled with all the other nonmagical beings in the kingdom, but she lives in hiding. Prince Kai Azer is a powerful Elite who can wield any magical ability he chooses, and is set to become the kingdom’s Enforcer (read: glorified assassin). In order to solidify his superiority, he must compete in the Trials, which are essentially a rehash of the Hunger Games. Paedyn gets roped in too, and the two of them form quite the infatuation with one another. If you like drawn out tension, sexy banter, and a dark and handsome man asking, “Who did this to you?”, you’ll enjoy Powerless. Goodreads rating: 4.32 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

5 A gothic fantasy that’ll hook you right in 'One Dark Window' by Rachel Gillig Bookshop.org $17.66 $18.99 see on bookshop.org Elspeth Spindle lives in a dark, misty kingdom, but the scariest thing about it is the monster living in her head. The Nightmare keeps her secrets, but he is also slowly taking over her mind. When Elspeth meets a mysterious highwayman — surprise, he’s actually the king’s nephew, and a traitor to the family — the two find themselves on the hunt for 12 Providence Cards, which are the keys to curing their land. Goodreads rating: 4.33 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

6 A historical fantasy that feels wholly original 'Divine Rivals' by Rebecca Ross Bookshop.org $11.16 $12 see on bookshop.org Iris Winnow is 18. Her mother is suffering from addiction. Her brother is MIA on the front lines. Also, the gods are at war. And she’s just trying to snag a job at the local paper. In her spare moments, she writes letters to her brother and slips them under the door of her wardrobe, where they disappear. What she doesn’t know is where they vanish to — straight to Roman Kitt, her stoic (and hot) rival at the Gazette. But he writes back, and the two develop a steamy connection that Iris will take with her to find her brother and save humanity. Goodreads rating: 4.26 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

7 A best-selling romantasy set at a dragon riders’ academy 'Fourth Wing' by Rebecca Yarros Bookshop.org $27.89 $29.99 see on bookshop.org Violet Sorrengail was never supposed to end up in the Rider’s Quadrant at Basgiath War College, but here she is, trying to survive long enough to bond a dragon and learn to ride it. Xaden Riorson is the most powerful and calculating leader in the school, and he has every reason to want Violet dead. This is a steamy read with lots of tension, and an interesting magic system that feels novel. Oh, and the dragons can talk. Goodreads rating: 4.61 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

8 Vampires, deadly trials, and romance tropes galore 'The Serpent & the Wings of Night' by Carissa Broadbent Bookshop.org $18.59 $19.99 see on bookshop.org Everyone who waited in line for the midnight release of a Twilight book, listen up: we have sexy vampires here. Oraya is the adopted human daughter of the Nightborn vampire king, and has learned to survive in a world designed to kill her. To solidify her safety, she enters the Kejari, a tournament flush with vampire contestants and hosted by the goddess of death herself. Raihn is her rival, but after being forced into an alliance, he becomes a whole lot more than that. Right now the series has two complete books and two standalone novellas available, with four more to come. Goodreads rating: 4.35 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

9 An elaborate, circus-esque world & a story about sisterhood 'Caraval' by Stephanie Garber Bookshop.org $11.15 $11.99 see on bookshop.org Sisters Scarlett and Tella live on a tiny island with their domineering father, who has just arranged a terrible marriage for Scarlett. All she wants is to visit Caraval, an annual, invitation-only performance where the audience is part of the show. At long last, her invite arrives. But when her sister is kidnapped by Caraval’s ringleader, Legend, Scarlett learns that the show is much more than just an elaborate spectacle. Goodreads rating: 3.99 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

10 Another mortal-meets-fae story 'The Cruel Prince' by Holly Black Bookshop.org $12.08 $12.99 see on bookshop.org Jude was only 7 when her parents were killed, and she and her sisters were kidnapped to live among the faerie royals. At 17, she just wants to belong among them, but the fae aren’t hospitable to humans — especially Prince Cardan. She slowly involves herself in the palace intrigue, trying to secure a permanent place in the court, at the same time a civil war looms. Goodreads rating: 4.05 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

11 A book that reimagines happily ever afters 'Once Upon a Broken Heart' by Stephanie Garber Bookshop.org $12.08 $12.99 see on bookshop.org True love and happy endings are the cornerstone of the fairy tales you grew up with, but Evangeline Fox’s one true love is about to marry someone else. So, she strikes a deal with the cunning and immortal Prince of Hearts. He agrees to help her in exchange for three kisses, which she must give him at the time and place he chooses, but his plans for her may not align with her own. This is the first book in a trilogy, so strap in for a few books’ worth of romance. Goodreads rating: 4.09 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

12 A sexy retelling of King Midas 'Gild' by Raven Kennedy Bookshop.org $17.66 $18.99 see on bookshop.org Auren is King Midas’ pet. He pulled her out of the slums and gave her a room made of gold, but she’s as much a prisoner as she is a partner. When war comes to the kingdom, Auren tires of her gilded cage and steps out into the world once more to face her own demons, and her new enemies. Gild is the first in a six-book series. Goodreads rating: 3.6 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

13 Forbidden lovers, magic, and so much tension 'From Blood and Ash' by Jennifer L. Armentrout Bookshop.org $19.99 see on bookshop.org Main character Poppy is a Maiden with a special magical gift, which means she must be sheltered until her Ascension ceremony, where she’ll become part of the ruling class of the kingdom. But she prefers to sneak out to sketchy taverns and kiss strangers. Hawke is her guard, assigned to ensure she makes it to the ceremony in one piece, and just so happens to be a regulation hottie (in a medieval fantasy way). There are also evil forces seeking to take over the kingdom, and maybe not everyone is exactly what they seem. Goodreads rating: 4.24 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

14 A romantasy for those who love the teacher-student trope 'Daughter of No Worlds' by Carissa Broadbent Bookshop.org $32.99 see on bookshop.org Main character Tisaanah has been enslaved her entire life, and when she finally gets the chance to buy her way out, she ends up killing the most powerful man in Threll. On the run, the only way to protect herself — and give herself a chance to free the friends she left behind — is to join the Orders, a group of magic wielders. To stay, she must begin an apprenticeship with Maxantarius Farlione, “a handsome and reclusive fire Wielder,” who is not at all interested in helping her master her magic. But with the threat of war advancing and their feelings for one another, things heat up quickly. Goodreads rating: 4.06 Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

If you haven’t gotten into romantasy yet, you should definitely start with one of these titles. And if you’ve just wrapped up one of the series on this list, well, maybe now you know what to pick up next.