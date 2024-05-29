Ever since Disney dropped a 15-second teaser trailer earlier this year, fans have been eagerly anticipating any more news on Moana 2, an animated sequel to the hit 2016 film. Now we have a longer teaser trailer that gives us more hints as to what our favorite way finder and larger-than-life demi-god are up to on their latest adventure.

Moana 2, not to be confused with the live-action remake of Moana, which will be coming out in the summer of 2026, will pick up where the last movie left off with Moana heeding an unexpected call from her ancestors to go on a high-seas adventure across Oceania. The full-length feature will “take audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers,” according to Disney.

While we still don’t know too much about the movie, including the case, we do know from IMDb that Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, and Alan Tudyk will all be reprising their roles as Moana, Maui, and Hei-Hei the hapless rooster respectively. And we do see the return of certain beloved characters, including Moana’s parents, the ferocious (if diminutive) kakamora, Pua the adorable pig. There’s also some new faces, including what appears to be a crew on Moana’s upgraded ship and, perhaps, a younger sibling for our heroine.

Some fans are planning family movie nights. “Gotta take my girls to see this,” tweets @Bidal4Life on X. “Moana had us in a chokehold tbh.”

Others are a bit dubious, with some wishing Disney would leave classics alone and stick to creating unique new properties without returning to the same sure-fire hits over and over.

“On the one hand, I really like the first one and I think there's potential in further exploring Polynesian mythology,” tweets @uchedible. “On the other hand, Disney's track record w/ sequels is hit-or-miss. Hopefully this one's fun.”

Honestly, if the script and music are even half as good as the original film, this will definitely be one worth seeing. In my experience, among parents, Moana is one movie we collectively don’t seem to mind our kids watching over and over again because it’s just so much fun. (Who here can honestly say they haven’t belted out “How Far I’ll Go” or “Shiny” in the shower?)

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out! Moana 2 premieres in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, the day before Thanksgiving. So go ahead and let everyone in your family chat know that you’ll be spending some part of the holiday weekend going to the movies.