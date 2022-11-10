Another day, another Nick Cannon baby announcement! Congratulations are in order again for the father of 12 since Abby De La Rosa confirmed on social media that Cannon is indeed the dad of her baby, who by the looks of mama’s healthy bump, is well on the way. The parents already share 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, and now they’re gearing up for their third bundle of joy.

De La Rosa took to social media to confirm the paternity of her third child by sharing a funny meme in an Instagram Story. Over text that said “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years 😮‍💨 be careful,” De La Rosa wrote. “😂 damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there 😂.”

The rapper and Masked Singer host was born on Oct. 8, which makes Cannon a Libra. According to Tarot reader and Cosmopolitan astrology columnist, Kerry Ward, Librans are “the slick smart charmers of the zodiac.” They’re also in love with love and hate to be alone: “They like to do everything with someone by their side, and ideally that someone is an object of affection. Librans loved to be loved, be in love, and love others,” wrote Ward.

Sounds like Cannon fits his zodiac sign to a T.

This is not the first time De La Rosa, who works as a DJ and influencer, has shared her good sense of humor about sharing a man with so many children. Way back when Nick shared that he was expecting his ninth baby with model Brittany Bell, La Rosa also commented on another now-expired Instagram Story in a humorous way. “Move over kardashians," she wrote over a video that joked about the differences between Gen Z and millennials, “Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy.”

Cannon recently celebrated the announcement of his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, and the expectant parents hopped into a bathtub with bubbles to share the big news with some very intimate pictures.

Guess it’s time for Cannon to gear up for another maternity photo shoot! With so many under his belt already (there’s this dramatic shot and this nature lover’s theme too), the next one should be a breeze.