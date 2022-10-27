Alyssa Scott Reveals She’s Pregnant Again After Loss Of Son Zen With Nick Cannon

When you’re a model like Alyssa Scott even a pregnancy announcement on social media can look like it belongs inside the glossy pages of a fashion magazine. Scott was truly beaming from the inside out as she hopped onto Instagram and shared the joyful news that she is expecting another baby. Nick Cannon is reportedly the father of Scott’s child, and is surely excited about expanding the branches of his growing family tree. While Cannon has so far stayed mum on the announcement and Scott also did not mention who the father is, the expectant mom recently shared several pregnancy pictures on social media to celebrate the beautiful news.

Scott announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a picture of her growing bump and mini-me matching in turquoise blue. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cannon is the father of the child she’s expecting and in an interview explained, “I allow the women in my life to share their news on their own...I give the mothers the respect to do it themselves.”

The model mom was really excited about her daughter Zeela becoming a big sister and wrote a sweet caption: “she comes up to my belly multiple times a day and says ‘do you know I love you little baby?!’”

Scott followed up with a recent Instagram post where she looked equally as gorgeous. The glowing mama posted another second maternity picture with some hot maternity fashion that would make Rihanna proud. Scott was dressed in a brown long dress that featured a daring cut-out right above her belly. “JOY returns,” Scott captioned the post.

Cannon and Scott have been through a lot together. It has been nearly one year since they experienced the tragic loss of their baby Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at only 5 months old. Scott opened up about the “unbearable grief” that she experienced and penned a loving tribute to his memory on Instagram. “You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now,” Scott wrote.

So far Cannon hasn’t shared the announcement himself on any of his social media channels. But The Masked Singer host has been very active on Instagram, sharing pictures of the recent Fall fun he is having with his children on the beach or at a pumpkin patch.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant. Cannon is also raising Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi.

Of course lots of people have a lot of opinions on Cannon and his decision to father so many children. But for now, let’s try to put any side-eye aside and just be happy for a couple who went through the unthinkable, and are now lucky enough to be pregnant again.