Just a few days before Christmas, Nick Cannon welcomed a new baby girl to his family with his girlfriend, Brittany Bell, making the Masked Singer host a proud father to four adorable children.

Cannon and Bell announced the exciting news on Instagram, where they also revealed the gorgeous name they gave their baby girl: Powerful Queen Cannon. "The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas," the 33-year-old actress and model shared on Instagram along with a Christmas selfie with Cannon, their son Golden, and their new baby girl. The new parents first got together in 2014 and have since welcomed two children together.

Bell, who was crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2010, shared in her announcement that she delivered their daughter in an "empowering natural water birth" with Cannon by her side. "So much more to share," she added on Instagram. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL. Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD."

Cannon will certainly be busy with a newborn baby on his hands, but the 40-year-old actor and comedian has become a seasoned dad over the years. So now that little Powerful Queen has made her arrival, let's have a look at the sweet family she's joining.

Moroccan & Monroe Cannon

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Wild 'N' Out host shares his oldest children — 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe — with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008, separated in 2014, and officially divorced in 2016.

Although their relationship is over, Cannon said that his superstar ex is still one of his favorite people, and the two remain friends and devoted co-parents to their children. Back in May, in fact, the two hosted a virtual birthday party for their twins. "It just made us say ‘Let’s co-exist for the betterment of our children," Cannon told Variety in a June 2020 interview after their split. "We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be. And that’s where we are to this day."

Golden "Sagon" Cannon

In 2017, Cannon welcomed his son Golden with Bell. When news of Bell's pregnancy with the couple's now 3-year-old son broke in 2016, the two had broken up. But Cannon confirmed that despite the circumstances, he was indeed expecting another son. "Who said it wasn’t mine?” Cannon joked during a 2016 interview on The Breakfast Club. “I’ve got a baby on the way … absolutely … God said be fruitful and multiply,” he said, jokingly adding: “I’m doing the Lord’s work … everybody get a baby! I’m passing them out."

Cannon often shares photos and videos of Golden on Instagram. Most recently, Cannon shared a video of his toddler getting a quick and cute boxing lesson from dad.

Powerful Queen Cannon

Not much is known about Cannon's newborn Christmas baby just yet, although we do know she has a truly powerful name. Literally. Ahead of Powerful Queen's birth, Bell shared photos from a beautiful, underwater maternity shoot featuring her and Cannon on her Instagram. "I usually would keep these to myself but it was so unique, dreamy, and Powerful that I can’t help but share," she captioned the photos. "One day our little girl (I still can’t believe I’m saying girl!!) will look at these and know it was for her."

It's clear that being a dad brings Cannon a lot of pride, joy, and purpose. In a 2016 interview with ABC News, the actor said fatherhood is what he was "put on this Earth to do." "We're here to be fruitful and multiply," he told ABC News. "That's what our beings are made for, so we can raise our offspring up so they can have offspring, and [have] generations after generations."