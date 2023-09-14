Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been giving Jersey Shore fans a glimpse at her life as a mom since she announced her pregnancy with her and husband Jionni LaValle’s first child, a son named Lorenzo, on the final season of the original MTV reality series in 2012. She went on to welcome the couple’s second child, daughter Giovanna, in 2014 and their third, youngest son, Angelo, in 2019, all while remaining a popular fixture on reality TV. Now on her new podcast, The Meatball Pod, with her Jersey Shore roomie and fellow mawma, Deena (Cortese) Buckner, Snooki continues to be a busy working mom and dishes about all things parenting. Here’s what else you need to know about Polizzi’s family and adorable kids with LaValle.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi married her husband Jionni LaValle in November 2014.

Polizzi’s relationship with LaValle dates back to the early days of Jersey Shore. Over a decade ago, the reality star met her future husband in 2010 at Karma, the Seaside Heights nightclub frequented by the cast. LaValle went on to appear in many episodes of the show, including four seasons of the Jersey Shore spin-off Snooki & Jwoww and one season of the couple’s renovation show, Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip.

The couple got engaged in 2012 and welcomed their first two children, Lorenzo and Giovanna, before marrying on Nov. 29, 2014. “We just did things a little backwards,” Polizzi told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. Their “Gatsby-themed” wedding was even featured on an episode of Snooki & Jwoww, but LaValle has since stepped back from the reality TV world.

Snooki and Jionni tied the knot on Nov. 29, 2014. Jersey Shore/ MTV

In January 2018, as Polizzi was preparing to film Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, LaValle addressed rumors about their marriage, explaining that he simply does not want to be part of reality TV any longer. “Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show,” LaValle wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post at the time, per Us Weekly. “Being a reality was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do. My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

Snooki filmed the birth to her first child, son Lorenzo, in 2012.

Polizzi was pregnant with her son Lorenzo throughout the final season of Jersey Shore, and continued to document her pregnancy and the birth of her first son during the “Final Push” episode of her and co-star Jenni “Jwoww” Farley’s spin-off, Snooki & Jwoww.

Snooki documented the birth of her first child, son Lorenzo, on Snooki & Jwoww in 2012. Jersey Shore/ YouTube

Polizzo and LaValle’s son Lorenzo was born Aug. 26, 2012 and just celebrated his 11th birthday this year. “HAPPY 11TH BIRTHDAY to my Lorenzo!” Snooki captioned a family photo from his party on Instagram. “My first baby to make me a mother. I fricken love you! So proud of everything you do. Thank you for choosing me to be ur mawma. STOP GROWING.”

Nowadays, Lorenzo just started 5th grade, plays in Little League, and is pretty competitive about wrestling, according to his parents’ Instagram posts.

Snooki’s daughter Giovanna was born September 2014.

Polizzi gave birth to her and LaValle’s second child, daughter Giovanna, on Sept. 26, 2014, which was featured in a Season 4 episode of Snooki & Jwoww. “So happy to let you know we had our beautiful daughter this morning Giovanna Marie LaValle. 6.7 lbs, full head of black hair & perfect,” Polizzi tweeted at the time.

Almost 9 years old, Giovanna, who Polizzi affectionately calls “Sissy,” started 3rd grade this year and is really into competitive cheerleading, just like her mom. Giovanna has an Instagram account with nearly 320,000 followers, run by Snooki, documenting her cheer competitions.

During an interview on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Snooki shared that she had to quickly come up with an answer when Giovanna saw clips “of me drunk on the beach, getting arrested” from old episodes of Jersey Shore while scrolling on TikTok. “I said, ‘I’m acting!’” she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in August.

Snooki’s third and youngest child, Angelo, was born in May 2019.

Polizzi announced on Thanksgiving in 2018 that she and LaValle were expecting their third child together. She gave birth to Angelo on May 30, 2019. “So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi told People at the time. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Now 4 years old, Angelo started Pre-K. He loves whales and sharks so much, he had a shark-themed birthday party and wants to be a “future marine biologist,” according to Polizzi.

Snooki famously said in the early days of Jersey Shore her “ultimate dream is to move to Jersey, find a nice, juiced hot tan guy” to have “guido babies” with, and that’s exactly what she did.