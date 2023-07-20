Somewhere between filming The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and serving Sunday dinner for their families, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Nicole Buckner found the time to record a podcast about all things motherhood. That’s right — the meatballs that taught us the important of GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and the perks of a little day drink are ready to dish on all the parenting topics and personal stories of their lives as moms.

Snooki and Deena announced The Meatball Pod comes out in August 2023.

Polizzi first posted about The Meatball Pod back in October 2022, and it seems like the time has finally come for its debut. On July 20, Buckner and Polizzi both shared, via their Instagram Stories, that the podcast will drop its first episode sometime in August. You can subscribe in advance on Audioboom and Apple Podcasts.

Snooki and Deena will discuss motherhood on The Meatball Pod.

It’s not yet clear how many episodes we’ll get in the first season, but Audioboom describes the pod as a deep dive into “the true messiness of motherhood” with Deena and Snooki as your hot mess motherhood guides. Along the way, they’ll share stories from behind the scenes of The Jersey Shore and their summers in the Shore house, and interview other “notable moms,” though it’s not clear yet who their guests could be.

Deena Cortese Buckner/ Instagram

If you haven’t been an MTV viewer for many years now, let’s catch you up: both Polizzi and Buckner have thriving family lives. Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, share three children: son Lorenzo, age 10, daughter Giovanna, age 8, and son Angelo, who is 3. Buckner (formerly Deena Cortese) married husband Chris in 2017, and the pair have two sons, CJ, age 4, and Cameron, age 2. So, yeah, you could say they know a thing or two about mom life.

Snooki and Deena want to answer your parenting questions on the podcast.

If you want these guidettes’ advice on something you’re struggling with, they want to help! Head over to Snooki’s IG and flip through her stories until you get to the question box, where you can submit a parenting Q to the meatball moms.

While there’s no exact release date available right now, at least reality TV fans know they have a little something to look forward to before the end of the summer. Now we wait, with bated breath, for them to do an episode with JWOWW.