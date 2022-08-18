'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Octuplets Are Starting 8th Grade & Look So Grown Up

It has been 13 years since Nadya Suleman welcomed octuplets. That’s more than a decade since she became “Octomom,” as she was dubbed in the media after giving birth to her octuplets in 2009. And now those same babies are heading into eighth grade, and their mom shared a back-to-school post of the eight kids all together. Time really does fly.

Suleman, who now goes by the first name Natalie, shared a photo on Instagram of her octuplets; Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai. All of them wearing backpacks and smiling and looking like they are ready to take on the world. Or at least eighth grade.

“First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you,” Suleman captioned the post. She also went on to add a “side note to critics”

“Their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day,” she added. “I respect their choice, so should you).” Not pictured are her six older children, 21-year-old Elijah, 20-year-old Ameerah, 19-year-old Joshua, 16-year-old Aiden, and 15-year-old twins Calyssa and Caleb.

The proud mom opened up about what lovely young people her children have become on their shared birthday in January as well. “You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today,” she wrote in a heartfelt post including a throwback photo of her kids when they were little. “I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully.”

It’s been a long road for the family of 15 after spending so much time in the spotlight, so it’s lovely to see all of them doing so well. So grown up and excited to go to eighth grade together. All eight of them.