O.J. Simpson Died At 76 After Cancer Battle "Surrounded by His Children & Grandchildren"

O.J. Simpson has died. His family released a statement on Thursday announcing that the former NFL star passed away “peacefully” after battling cancer. He was 76 years old at the time of his death, and a father of five.

O.J. Simpson died surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” Simpson’s family shared a statement on social media.

Simpson was a running back in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily playing for the Buffalo Bills, before retiring from football in 1979 to pursue a career in acting and broadcasting. He starred in several movies before joining Leslie Nielson in The Naked Gun trilogy as Detective Norberg in 1988, 1991, and 1994. His acting career came to a halt after he was tried for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Although he was acquitted, this trial went on define much of Simpson’s later life and reputation.

Beyond his fame and notoriety, Simpson was a father and a grandfather.

Daughter Arnelle Simpson is 55.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Simpson welcomed his first child, daughter Arnelle Simpson, with ex-wife Margeurite Whitley in 1968. When her father went on trial for murder in 1994, Arnelle testified on his behalf. Arnelle Simpson lives a life out of the spotlight these days, with a private Instagram account and not much known about her life in recent years. In 2018, USA Today reported that Arnelle was living a quiet life in Fresno, California.

Son Jason Simpson is 53.

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Simpson and Whitley welcomed their second child, son Jason, in 1970. Much like his older sister Arnelle, Jason Simpson has chosen to lead a life out of the spotlight. Back in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported that Jason was working as a chef in Atlanta, but not much is known about what he has been doing since.

Daughter Aaren Simpson tragically died before she turned 2.

Simpson and Whitley’s family was struck by tragedy when their 23-month-old daughter Aaren died after accidentally falling in the family pool in 1979. It was a horrible time for the family, and throughout his life, Simpson rarely spoke about that unimaginable loss in public.

Daughter Sydney Simpson is 38 years old.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Simpson welcomed daughter Sydney with second wife Nicole Brown in 1985. Sydney was just 9 years old when her mother was murdered, and has made an effort to stay out of the spotlight like her older siblings. Sydney graduated with a degree in sociology in 2010 from Boston University, and currently runs several businesses in her hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, including a restaurant with younger brother Justin.

Son Justin Simpson is 35 years old.

Lee Celano/WireImage/Getty Images

Simpson and Brown welcomed son Justin in 1988, making him just 5 years old when he lost his mother. Justin, who was largely raised by his maternal grandparents along with sister Sydney, currently works as a real estate agent in St. Petersburg near his older sister where they both own a restaurant together.