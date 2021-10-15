What do you get when you combine Frozen’s goofy snowman Olaf with classic Disney movies? You get Olaf Presents on Disney+, a new series of animated shorts that will make you laugh so hard, you’ll melt. Here’s everything you need to know.

Olaf Will Reenact Classic Disney Movies

In Olaf Presents, you can expect to see Olaf reenacting some of your favorite films, like Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, in the way that Olaf only knows how. Yes, Olaf is being transformed from “snowman to showman” as he takes on all of the roles as a filmmaker. Voiced by Josh Gad, Olaf Presents shows Olaf as the actor, producer, set designer, and costumer as he retells five different animated films: The Little Mermaid, Moana, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Tangled.

But this won’t be done in any ordinary setting; all of Olaf’s presentations will be performed in the snow in the kingdom of Arendelle, of course.

The Trailer Is Super Cute

Disney dropped the first official trailer for Olaf Presents, showing Olaf lifting a mini version of himself in a Lion King reenactment, turning himself blue while pretending to be Genie from Aladdin, and using a rope for his hair to be Rapunzel from Tangled. Oh, and it looks like some of his friends, like Sven, the trusty reindeer, will be making an appearance, too.

Olaf Presents Premieres in November

You can expect to see these five shorts when Olaf Presents premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12, or Disney+ Day. Expect to clear your schedule on Nov. 12, because in addition to Olaf Presents, Jungle Cruise will finally be available to stream, in addition to the Disney+ original film, Home Sweet Home Alone.