When Olivia Munn was told she had breast cancer nearly a year ago, her mind immediately went to one person — her son Malcolm. In a candid new interview, Munn shared that it was her toddler who inspired her to document her breast cancer journey and her hopes of giving him a sibling one day.

Speaking to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America earlier this week, the 43-year-old actress said she was thinking of 2-year-old Malcolm, who she shares with her partner John Mulaney, when she received her breast cancer diagnosis. “Honestly, I just thought of my baby,” she told Strahan.

In March, Munn shared on Instagram that she had been battling breast cancer for the past year. “In the past ten months I’ve had four surgeries,” Munn wrote on Instagram at the time. “So many days spent in bed I can’t even count, and have learned more about cancer and cancer treatment than I ever could have imagined.” Munn was told she had an aggressive form of cancer in both breasts and quickly had a double mastectomy.

In her initial post, Munn shared photos and videos of her receiving cancer treatment and has also done several interviews about her experience. When asked by Strahan why she decided to document this difficult journey, she replied through tears, “If I didn’t make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here. That I tried my best.”

Munn has also opened up about how her cancer treatments and multiple surgeries have affected her fertility, telling People in April that a hormone suppression therapy she received put her into medically-induced menopause. In May, she told Vogue, “I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.” Before any of the surgeries, however, she told Vogue that she decided to freeze her eggs again. She’d done it when she was 33, again when she was 39, and after her cancer diagnosis at 42.

“John and I had a long talk about it,” Munn told Good Morning America. “We realized that we weren’t done growing our family. Right after the mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval and that’s a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew that there was a risk. Our doctor said, ‘Look, we’re gonna get one for you and then we’re gonna call it.’ And then our doctor called and he said, ‘Hey, so we got the results back. It’s two healthy embryos.’ And I, I mean, just started bawling crying. Both of us.”

“We just really hope it works out for us to be able to have another baby,” she told Strahan. “We just want one more. I’m not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby.”

Munn clearly adores being a mom to Malcolm, who gives the “best” hugs. Even when he’s picking her nose and struggling with sleep regression at 4 a.m.