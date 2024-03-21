Olivia Munn Got “The Best” Hug From Son Malcolm After Sharing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Munn is being showered with the “best” kind of love after sharing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. In a sweet video posted on Instagram, her 2-year-old son Malcolm literally runs at full speed right into Munn’s arms to give her the biggest hug. The best kind of hug, indeed.

Munn and her partner John Mulaney welcomed their son Malcolm in November 2021, and since then the pair have been effusive in their absolute adoration of the sweet little boy. So much so that comedian Mulaney placed a photo of Malcolm in Munn’s hospital room “so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes” when she came out of surgery, as the actress shared on Instagram last week. The mom of one underwent several surgeries in the wake of her breast cancer diagnosis, which was caught after her doctor did a breast cancer risk assessment test on her.

So when little Malcolm ran into his mom’s arms during a recent trip the park and she scooped him up and said, “Ugh I love you!” you can understand why she felt like it really was “the best” moment.

It was an emotional scene for Munn’s followers as well, many of whom took to Instagram to offer their support. “Wait until he is older and can appreciate how hard his mama is fighting for him. All of us are cheering you on,” wrote one person, while another added, “So glad you can pick him up in your arms again months after your surgery.” One more commented, “Oh how those runs to mommy change your soul and make you forget all your worries.”

Munn’s partner Mulaney has also been going through it with her, and took the time to thank her for “fighting so hard” after her diagnosis. “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you,” Mulaney wrote on Munn’s Instagram post about her breast cancer diagnosis.

We hope Munn has a clean bill of health and can get back to the wonderful job of enjoying her life with little Malcolm. Get back to helping him learn Mandarin, which they were working on together with a book from Ali Wong last year, and maybe even get back to peeling garlic, his favorite pasttime. For now, we can imagine it’s enough to simply be able to hug her little boy.